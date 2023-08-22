Rising role of political consultants

The next ten months in India’s political sphere hold immense significance as the nation readies for two crucial election events. Approaching the close of 2023, the focus will shift to Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, and Mizoram states where assembly elections are due. Seen as semi-finals before the general Lok Sabha elections in April 2024, these contests critically test political strategies. While political parties are already in the midst of strategic preparations and game plan formations, an intriguing new participant is poised to take centre stage: the political consultants.



Strategists of influence

Political consultants provide diverse election strategies and services to parties and contestants for payment. These range from campaign management to mastering social media. Their technological and communication skills engage political entities aiming to disseminate ideologies. The alliance between parties and consultants emerged in the late 1930s in the US. However, their influence grew slowly globally. In India, recent political consultancy growth partially stems from internet and tech proliferation. The rise of social media usage amplifies political propaganda, offering fertile ground for consultants’ strategic tactics to influence voters.

India’s initial foray into technology and election management started in the 1990s, exemplified by Rajiv Gandhi’s ‘Computer Boys team’ in the Congress party. However, a transformative shift occurred with the entry of political strategist Prashant Kishore. His Indian Political Action Committee (IPAC) was pivotal, reshaping strategies and campaign management. His innovative 2014 Lok Sabha tactics, utilising social media and holographic projections, triggered the rise of political consultancy. These approaches heightened Narendra Modi’s prime ministerial campaign, solidifying consultancy’s role in shaping electoral dynamics.

The mechanism behind the curtain

A team of adept political consultants conducts meticulous surveys, decoding public sentiment encompassing voting preferences and social strata like caste, religion, and demographics. These insights drive data-driven strategies, impactful gatherings, and precise social media management. Consultants closely guide top leadership during public events, campaigns, and coalition formation. They also advise on party ideals, spanning activities from Twitter posts to resource allocation. While consultants in developed nations focus on fundraising and alliances, this trend takes a distinct course in India’s political landscape due to its indigenous traits. While parties find the allure of “ready-made consultancy services” convenient, seamless integration also introduces myriad threats to democracy’s core and fair elections’ integrity.

Navigating risks

Political consultants’ growing influence in party politics is tied to increased financial power, posing a threat to representative democracy. This trend, bridging public-politician gaps, jeopardises fair political systems. The shift towards consultancy services, notably in new single-leader parties, is disconcerting. Relying on consultants, driven by electoral success, drives to ‘de-institutionalisation’ and overemphasises individual leaders. In established parties like Congress, resistance emerges against consultant strategies overshadowing veteran members’ wisdom.

Another concern is audacious data manipulation and unethical practices by consultancies, eroding citizen rights and free elections’ integrity. The burgeoning consultancy sector in Indian politics amplifies the potential for ‘quid pro quo’ deals between private entities and public officials. Opaque contributions to parties, especially with electoral bonds, raise concerns about external influence. The prospect of international political consultancies entering India’s scene is a palpable threat. Despite being nascent, significant market potential and major parties may attract multinational corporations. Such interference could introduce foreign interests that redirect funds, orchestrate lobbying, or even conduct mass surveillance.

Lastly, consultants’ technical precision in targeted messaging through social media fuels polarisation and identity-driven politics. An example is IPAC’s ‘Bihari versus Bahar’ campaign during Bihar’s 2015 elections, beneficial yet leading to social unrest. Consultants’ enigmatic roles extend beyond opacity, presenting multifaceted risks to democratic values.

Regulatory imperative

From 2014 to 2020, India’s political consultancy industry surged from Rs 250-300 crore to around Rs 3000 crore. Currently more than 500 active consultancies employ nearly 10,000 individuals. Unlike its American counterpart, India lacks a self-regulatory body for political consultants. Though nascent efforts are underway, the need for such an institution is evident. The absence of defined legislation and guidelines to govern political consultancy roles compounds the issue. An undisclosed nature of agreements between parties and consultancies, spanning services and costs, poses a challenge and urgent measures are required to compel disclosure of financial and political agreements linked to consultancy services. In this ascent, political consultancies wield significant influence, impacting politics at every level. Recognising their undeniable role, a vigilant state mechanism, transparent regulations, and an informed public are vital to navigate their impact positively in India’s political sphere.

(Writer is a doctoral student at Centre for Economics and Social Studies, Hyderabad)