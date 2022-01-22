RSS to modernise its approach in new India

As RSS turns 100 years in 2025, the Sangh Parivar is gearing up for a major makeover. RSS, according to Walter Andersen and Shridhar Damle's extensive analysis is the most fascinating political organisation in contemporary India.

They say RSS has now shifted towards economic liberalism, far from being the intransigent top-led organisation. They liken the Sangh Parivar's current shape to that was ascribed to the Congress decades ago by the political scientist Rajni Kothari—that of a party of consensus. The BJP's primacy all over the country is now a vital goal of the RSS.

The RSS Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat at the three day convention at Vigyan Bhawan in 2018 explained the reason why it has been growing in strength despite being banned thrice in the past in last 97 years is because RSS has always been flexible, he said. The reason is that contrary to the criticism that RSS wants to change 'Desh Ki Soch,' the RSS believes in changing itself to the changes in the thinking of the people.

The Congress party's face off with RSS continues. The 52-year-old Rahul Gandhi feels that his attack on RSS suggesting that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi had little or no time for RSS which had helped BJP to come to power would establish him as the alternative to Modi. But what Rahul should understand is that he himself is not available for his own party leaders. Moreover, in the successive elections that were held, it has become clear that it would be better if he keeps himself out of the Prime Ministerial sweepstakes.

Congress party should look back into the history and understand why RSS continued to grow in strength despite being banned thrice in the past. The Congress committees of Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra wanted to finish off RSS in 1947 when RSS wanted to hold a state-level camp which was to be attended by Sardar Patel and MS Golwalkar, the most influential person in RSS.

Despite clear statement by Golwalkar that RSS had no interest in joining politics, the sword arm during Partition was not permitted to hold its meeting. A week before the assassination of Gandhi, Nehru declared that he would crush RSS and it was banned citing the assassination of Gandhiji as one of the reasons. The charade against RSS continued.

The RSS after the ban was lifted again focussed on rebuilding the organisation. Slowly following the work of RSS, people began appreciating its positive work for the society. The RSS strategy was to organise Hindu society who can take pride in its glorious history and create a society of high character who can sacrifice 'tan, man, dhan' (physical and material resources). Well to what extent they succeeded in this is a different issue. One cannot regiment the people in a democracy. Changing mindset of people in India is not an easy task. Making them wear mask properly during pandemic itself has become a near impossible task.

Though RSS has been criticised many parties like the Congress and the Left as an organisation that indulges in acts of violence, the RSS philosophy was that physical exercises that are taught are to discipline mind and body. Its Constitution clearly says that violence has no place and any person found indulging in any violent act shall be thrown out of the organisation immediately.

RSS was always against celebrating anniversaries. Dr Hedgewar used to say " we are not here to celebrate anniversaries of Sangh." Even now, RSS leaders say, "We do not wish to celebrate 100 years of Sangh. Our goal is that entire society be awakened and unified." RSS they say is an organisation of the society not an organisation in society. Its pracharaks and swayamsevaks will continue to work till its objectives were achieved.

RSS top brass says that it had always avoided publicity not because it is secretive but because it believes that propaganda could affect work and lead to failure. That is the reason why it has always been mostly away from the media glare about its activities. "The approach of the RSS is to give publicity to good work done by anyone not just RSS but never go overboard in self-promotion or hyped marketing."

Interestingly, RSS has about 1.5 crore swayamsevaks dedicating time and resources to take forward its policy and programmes. No wonder it is found everywhere.

But then why is that RSS is often maligned by the political parties? The insiders claim that it is more because of misrepresentation by vested interests and because they have preconceived prejudice and scepticism of people who have profited from the state patronage. If they try to understand the Sangh after removing political glasses, they will understand that it is here to serve not to dominate.

So, what does RSS plan now? The top brass says the road ahead for it is apart from massive organisational expansion right up to the village level and building a global narrative on threats posed by radical Islam, it proposes to move ahead by adapting to the situation and the need of the society.

How does it propose to go about? Just as it had taken the initiative in 1989, when it was celebrating the birth anniversary of its founder Dr Keshav Baliram Hedgewar, the Sangh wants to have more full-time workers.

As run up to the centenary year, the RSS has picked up certain areas to expand its area of operation and penetrate deep into the Southern states particularly Telangana. It would be taking all necessary measures to see that the perception about RSS is changed among people.

RSS leaders feel that some elements in the country were spreading false news that RSS was promoting Hindu Dharma. The RSS believes in 'Oneness.' India is the only country which promotes unity in diversity. All castes and religions have the right to live peacefully.

One of the main concerns of the RSS, they say is brain drain. The migration of talent from India particularly to Europe searching for lucrative jobs and the attitude of the parents who keep forcing their children to go foreign countries is something that needs to be checked. The new generation should think of serving the country as first priority and the governments of the day should create such an atmosphere. This is one issue that the RSS would be focussing on.

It also feels that the political parties should stop looking at reforms from election point of view. It would be better if they study the proposed reforms like increase of marriage age of women from 18-21. It is a good sign as it would help them to become financially stable and in terms of health as well. It will also help in population control.

In a healthy democracy, RSS top brass feels, opposition should study the positive and negative impact of new acts and if there is any negative aspect, they should discuss at appropriate forum and get them changed.

Another issue that troubles RSS is about religious conversion. Some imperialistic mind set Islam and Christian organisations, they claim were encouraging poor Hindus to convert into their religion by offering economic benefits. Now, many converted want to come back to Hindu religion and the RSS always keeps the doors open to invite them.

In North East states, many Christian converted families are coming forward and adopting Hindu lifestyle. Some of them continued in Christianity and they like to be called Hindus. Big change is taking place and back to Hindu religion will take place in a big way soon, one of the top most persons in the RSS opined.

Inter-caste marriage is another aspect which RSS feels needs to be encouraged. It will help in creating oneness and make the entire Hindu community united. However, this being a sensitive issue, such marriages should take place with the consent of the families of both the boy and girl. We are yet to become broadminded in this aspect.

It needs lot of activity to create awareness among people. Caste discrimination in Hindu religion is deep-rooted and it should be rooted out by encouraging inter-caste marriage. This would be part of the agenda of the RSS towards its run up to 2025.