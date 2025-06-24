Saluting a greatly principled and fearless scribe

A life of minimalism, and a mind of abundance, K.L. Reddy, though never owned wealth. His assets included a cot, some kitchen vessels, old clippings, a pair of pyjamas and pens. But his mind was rich with courage. He believed a journalist is not measured by salary, but by how strongly he or she stands for the people. He was one of the most principled and fearless journalists of our time. He was a man of unwavering commitment to public truth and democratic values.

A journalist of substance, not sponsorship

In an era where journalism is often shackled by corporate interests, Reddy stood like a colossus; he was never in pursuit of power or profit. Instead, he carried with him a burning desire to represent values of journalism, to challenge injustice, and to speak truth to power — even if it meant facing jail time under colonial-era press laws.

It is about an episode of two classmates who became journalists. The question was whether one should be a journalist working as an employee in a corporate daily or a commanding editor of a small newspaper. M S Acharya, who established Vani, a weekly newspaper from Warangal, later became a preferred daily newspaper, while a classmate became a sub-editor, his friend KL Reddy.

Fearless before chairmen and CMs alike

There’s an iconic story from his time at Eenadu. When Chairman Ch Ramoji Rao once made an editorial mistake, Reddy, in a packed editorial meeting, asked him, “Did you even read the paper?” And Ramoji Rao — to his credit — laughed out loud.

When Eenadu changed its editorial line for political reasons, he resigned. Not in protest, but in peace. “I can’t do what I don’t believe in,” he said. That is rare. That is journalism.

Small press, big conscience

Though he worked with major newspapers like Eenadu, Andhra Prabha, and Andhra Patrika, Reddy eventually chose the path less travelled from 1975 to 1980. He left the comforts of mainstream media and dedicated himself to empowering small, regional and the often-ignored publications. He believed: A newspaper must not just cover the ruling party. It must be the voice of the people, especially those unheard. Thus, Acharya continued as an editor of a small newspaper in the district headquarters. It so happened that Reddy questioned the abuses heaped against great freedom fighter Tanguturu Prakasham, who became the Chief Minister of Andhra after independence. Reddy was angry when the Chief Editor of Eenadu criticised Prakasham.

Later, when Reddy sought financial help in his old age, his former colleague M.V.R. Sastry and writer Govindaraju Chakradhara penned a moving article. Without lobbying, without begging, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao himself sanctioned ₹15 lakh, moved by Reddy’s dignity and lifelong service. It happened just after reading a newspaper report.

When truth became a crime

Earlier, in 1969, during the peak of the Telangana movement, Reddy published a small weekly newsletter titled Nedu — without official registration. That act, a simple printing of people’s pain, was deemed a punishable crime by the state. For publishing without permission, he was arrested and sent to Musheerabad jail for a month of rigorous imprisonment.

Fellow inmates, puzzled by his ‘crime’, asked if he was a murderer or a thief. “I just printed a leaflet,” he answered — and they laughed, not out of mockery, but disbelief. That was the world he lived in. And sadly, even today, with new laws like the Press Registrar General of India Act, 2023, the threat of imprisonment remains very real for journalists. Compared to ‘punishment’ without any regulatory bureaucratic mistake, today, a comment can make an anchor need to appeal to the Supreme Court for bail, when he is alleged to have committed a ‘crime’ under SC and ST rights issues. A middle-class journalist could fight a very expensive litigation with the support of a major daily newspaper.

Telangana and the agitation for a state

Reddy wasn’t afraid to criticise even leaders he once supported. During the Telangana agitation, he hailed Dr Marri Chenna Reddy as the “Lion of Telangana” in Nedu and later denounced him as “a betrayer of the cause” when compromises were made. Chenna Reddy merged his Telangana Praja Samiti party with the Congress party under the leadership of Indira Gandhi to remove Chief Minister (Kasu Brahmananda Reddy) and himself to become a Governor, destroying the dream of Telangana. That was Reddy loyal to principles, not personalities.

Commitment beyond comfort

Even when aged, Reddy never stopped writing. He didn’t ask for favours. He asked for a desk, a pen and a little room.

“I can manage on ₹15,000 per month,” he said. That was enough for him. For he valued words over wealth, and purpose over position. He once said, “Each word is priceless. Why waste it on flattery or fear?”

Lessons for today’s media

Reddy questioned even the words on language used in journalism:

Why say ‘last year’ when ‘previous year’ will do?

Why write ‘sati-mani’ when ‘wife’ suffices?

Why write ‘presented the memento’ instead of simply ‘gave’?

These were not grammatical nitpicks. These were battles for simplicity, clarity, and truth in communication. These are a few examples of his experience and expertise.

The journalist who chose resistance over reputation

He had no PR team. No Twitter following. No studio debates. Yet, when he wrote, people read — because every sentence came dipped in honesty and courage.

A salute to K.L. Reddy

We live in an era where facts are twisted, and journalists are bought or silenced. In such times, K.L. Reddy’s life is not just an inspiration — it is an instruction.

He taught us:

♦ Journalism must speak the truth, not please power.

♦ Journalism must challenge, not cheerlead.

♦ Journalism must remain a public duty, not a private deal.

Today, the media and society should remember K.L. Reddy, and pledge to uphold the values he lived by — honesty, fearlessness, simplicity, and commitment to the people. He is no more, but his pen continues to write through all of us who dare to stand for the truth.

(It is based on the KL Reddy memorial lecture by the writer from the School of Law, Mahindra University, Hyderabad, on June 21 at Mahatma Gandhi University, Nalgonda)