AP crackdown after milk contamination claims 5 lives

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh government has stepped up surveillance and enforcement measures across the state, following the detection of a cluster of acute renal failure cases in East Godavari district, allegedly linked to consumption of adulterated milk.

The inspections and surveillance follow five deaths and hospitalisations reported in Rajamahendravaram. Initial probe indicated milk consumption as the probable source of exposure in the reported cluster of cases.

"The Andhra government has intensified surveillance and enforcement measures after detecting a cluster of acute renal failure cases in Rajamahendravaram, East Godavari district, with preliminary epidemiological findings indicating milk consumption as the probable source of exposure," said an official release on Thursday.

The state government has launched inspections at milk sales and storage centres, collecting around 150 samples from across the state for laboratory testing. Food safety officials have also sent 150 samples from various centres to recognised laboratories in Hyderabad, Chennai, and Kakinada for detailed analysis. In Anantapur town, nearly 100 litres of milk were found substandard at two locations and discarded. "Strict action will be taken against those involved in irregularities in milk sales and improper practices," said an official release late on Wednesday.

In Machilipatnam, officials detected quality deficiencies in 20 litres of badam milk, while in Kakinada, five kilograms of substandard milk powder were seized during inspections. Milk quality is being tested using magic kits costing up to Rs 8,000, which can detect adulterants such as urea, starch and vegetable oil through devices including lactometers. The kits have been distributed to 28 districts and inspections will continue for another week, focusing primarily on centres selling milk in cans and lose form, it added.