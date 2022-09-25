Securing IoT from view of a future battlefield

The most valuable and significant things in the contemporary digital world are Internet of Things (IoT) applications. Additionally, a subset of the IoT created for modern battle operations and intelligent warfare is known as the Internet of Military Things (IoMT), also known as the Internet of Battlefield Things (IoBT). It alludes to actual physical objects of a military calibre that are furnished with software, sensors, and other modern technologies. These items communicate with one another to gather and transfer data over the Internet in order to carry out a variety of tasks more accurately and quickly.

Soldiers in the IoMT and IoBT use a variety of equipment, including combat suits, helmets, weapons systems, and other items. These sensors capture several biometrics, such as their face, iris, heart rate, motions, fingerprints, and facial expressions. In the modern world, military operations are becoming increasingly complex and unpredictable. IoT can help defence and military personnel respond appropriately in situations that are getting more tense. IoMT deploys many sensors across a range of domains.

For the purpose of gathering, analysing, and disseminating data, advanced military forces have invested in communications, control, computers, command, surveillance, intelligence, and reconnaissance systems and infrastructure. Situational awareness is provided through communications, control, computers, command, surveillance, intelligence, and reconnaissance systems, while command and control systems enable those connected to interact and exchange information. IoMT strives to integrate all of this data into a unified ecosystem.

Additionally, from the standpoint of the defence business, assaults on secure IoT applications are riskier than attacks on regular information. The security of IoT applications safeguards the company's reputation and the confidence of its clients in the defence sector. From the standpoint of the defence sector, any security lapse in IoT applications might result in a significant loss of both revenue and client confidence. Compared to threats to confidentiality, integrity, and availability, this type of threat is more dangerous for organisations. The security of IoT applications in the defence sector is even more important when multiple security attacks often get new and unknown information or when the data is used by an attacker in different types of attacks. The problems with IoT application security, on the other hand, are big and important.

With a strong focus on the active participation of early-career researchers, Administrative Staff College of India (ASCI) is known as the best place in India for current and future leaders and innovators in the defence industry to meet and talk about the latest developments in connecting people to information.

In this row, we invite energetic researchers, experts, and scientists to participate in the symposium entitled "Sustainable Internet of Things (IoT) Applications for Building an Advanced Defence Industry in India: Scope, Analysis, Challenges, and Recommendations" (Defence_Symposium_ASCI_2022: https://easychair.org/cfp/DefenseSymposiumASCI-2022).

Based on the Indian defence industry, this symposium is a high-quality international event that includes both academics and business people. It aims to foster communication and knowledge transfer between researchers and practitioners by promoting the use of sustainable IoT applications for building an advanced defence industry and by raising public awareness of them. This symposium is important because there is very little talk about how to keep secure IoT applications in a defence organisation from being hacked by using different security techniques. As a result, the symposium will significantly improve the security and administration of IoT applications used in defence sectors.

This symposium's focused approach is its key selling point. Specifically, the symposium will cover the requirements and significance of security and privacy for IoT applications in the defence industry, as well as present problems and challenges, gaps in current methods, and suggestions for future studies. Additionally, it is crucial to secure IoT applications during the decision-making process. So that IoT applications are secure and last a long time, this conference will focus on all the basic, hybrid, and new ways to make decisions based on a number of factors. (Prof Valli Manickam is Professor and Director, Centre for Innovation and Technology (CIT); ASCI; Dr Rajeev Kumar is an Assistant Professor at the CIT)