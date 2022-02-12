Social Responsibility - The Need Of The Hour

'I am a socially responsible person because I don't violate laws, break rules, come in the way of liberty of a person or property of any other person'. Social responsibility is a moral obligation. An individual needs to take decisions, actions in favour or useful to the society. Being socially responsible is a voluntary choice one should make in life.



The essence of social responsibility is not in books, cannot be taught by anyone, an effort has to be made to learn it. Helping others in need is a social responsibility. Turning a blind eye towards injured and the needy that depend on the generosity of strangers, is unacceptable. The foundation of a civil society is built on this trait. The most important agency to carry out this social responsibility is the State, it is the sole promoter of social protection, individual rights and order. In the modern societal structure different organizations, institutions, corporates and individuals shoulder the responsibility of patronising similar objectives, conduct and behave in the way that benefits society and the environment around. Public and private interests co-exist and are interdependent.

Kautilya emphasised on the importance of observing ethical practices and principles while carrying on commercial activities. The basic idea is sharing business earnings with the deprived segments of the society. India is the country of philanthropists though over a period of time the names and forms kept changing from philanthropists to trustees to donors to social workers to NGOs. Social reforms like rural development, women empowerment and the fight against illiteracy, women and child abuse and environmental protection, rehabilitation of tribals, not causing any imbalance to their societal set up, profits, people and the planet all come under this heading.

Citizens must comply with certain mandatory obligations, like obeying the law and pay the penalties when a law is broken, voluntary responsibilities like registering to vote. Voting in elections is an important duty of citizens in any democracy. Those who are governed should have a say in running the government and ensure the democratic system of government is maintained. Swear loyalty to the country. The country cannot exist without the support of its citizens. Voting is the one thing you can do in the most chaotic life to make an impact on the world you live in. Love to live in a country where your voice is heard. The Indian voters should choose those whose heart, soul and mind seeks to unite the country rather divide it. Elect the one who would heal the wounds suffered, who would put balm over the injuries caused due to unprecedented calamities.

Staying informed of the issues affecting the society as well as national and international issues is one of the most important jobs of a citizen. Support and protect the rights of others and respect opinions expressed even if they differ from yours. Don't circulate or encourage 'hate' on the internet.

'With great power comes great responsibility'. Movies have a great influence on the society and on real lives. It is both positive as well as negative. What appears on the cinema screen is automatically absorbed by the audience. Cinema is influenced by our fashion, sense, reaction, methods and habits. Social issues were highlighted in the movies. In recent years cinema and television have lost their educative and social aspects.

Film makers and financiers are only worried about the commercial value of films. The films are packed with violence, sex, derogatory language and women being portrayed as objects of physical abuse and objects of entertainment. The law enforcing agencies are ridiculed and belittled. Medical profession and the doctors are shown as incompetent and unethical. In their struggle and enthusiasm to show the hero as a super human and out of the world character all the rest are shown as incompetent people existing in society that eat away the very fabric of a civilised life. Wrong values, rich sections of society, life in bungalows, jewelry, rich clothes, elaborate costumes are neither the real conditions nor the realities of lives. That is the reason why the creative and entertainment world shoulders a huge unsaid responsibility on them to paint a fairly accurate picture of the world in the minds of the audience of all age groups. There should be a fairer portrayal of all aspects and should be nearer to reality.

In the world where men and women practically form half of the world's population each, why, then, is the glorification always of the male character, and the woman is always 'behind the scenes', hard of support that makes a man. Even if for some reason the woman is portrayed as the protagonist with independent strong views, she is attributed with qualities like head strong, arrogant, rude and ill- mannered lady despised by all. Young educated women are shown as rude and irreligious.

If you are to be accepted by the family you need to be docile, submissive and focus on the husband, in-laws, children and the members of the extended family. The more you shed tears the more the character becomes popular. In spite of being the epitome of patience and suffering still she will have several forces acting against her. She has to kill all her desires, wishes and ignore all her education she earned be it a doctor, a teacher, an engineer or from civil services. Being educated you become much more aware of your own choices and your direction you are inclined at. They become more open and expressive which is conveniently coined as 'arrogance'. Why is there always a woman behind a successful man and not the other way round? Why aren't there two people equal and successful together while also supporting each other?

The electronic media and movies are influencers who have the power to mold and shape society and its mind set, especially in the super connected world of today, the forces behind the T.V and make conscious efforts to change our society for the better. Cinema indirectly reflects the hopes, the aspirations, expectations, the disappointments and contradictions of masses. It becomes imperative to avoid stories which can lead to erosion of social ethics and values.

It is the responsibility of citizens to pass along the importance of good citizenship to future generations. By teaching their children how to stay informed, to obey law, to get involved, parents and mentors should demonstrate how to improve society. We have an unprecedented opportunity in this pandemic to teach the kids the really important lessons-lessons not found in school work sheets.

They need to understand the importance of working together to take care of one another, to notice and show gratitude for the people who serve the community in important and diverse ways, in times of universal crisis like the pandemic to help, setting aside the personal wants and needs for the good of the whole society. Children have a natural altruistic spirit, the spirit to promote someone else's welfare. They feel like they are part of the team solving the particular problem can be empowering.

People talk of social justice but ignore social responsibility. Each individual whether young or old is answerable to the society, the environment and to the surroundings he or she is. One such act and being conscious is proper disposal of waste. We dispose waste indiscriminately, yet we complain of dirty surroundings and blame the municipality and their karmacharis. When the cities are flooded and the drains overflow, we blame the government for its inefficiency and inaction. Not once do we realise that the drains are choked because of the reckless using of polythene and dumping it with trash. No effort is ever made by many, to carry their own cloth bag to stuff their things bought.

Carrying a cloth bag in your vehicle, purse or in your rucksack is an effortless job. This is a minor effort but majorly influences the people around you and the society. These are all environmentally healthy habits. 'Human beings are but the product of their thoughts; they become what they think'.

Improving basic sanitation, saving every drop of water to reach every citizen is equally a major concern for the government as well as for every responsible citizen. While almost the entire population has access to toilets, however, many people lack access to clean water, sanitation and hygiene. Whether in the cities or the country side, open defecation was most prevalent among the poorest citizens which resulted in diarrhea and water- borne diseases. Inadequate water and unclean surroundings contribute to high infant mortality rate.

To avoid all these and save infants we need to take care of our water bodies,prevent contamination of the water sources and use water prudently. Swachh Bharat Mission aims towards maintaining an open defecation free, clean environment and managing wastes efficiently. A safe water supply in every house hold will ensure families survive and thrive. Be a water warrior, a change maker. Count every drop, every drop may not make an ocean but definitely saves lives. Small actions count, everyone's impact makes difference. Getting started may look difficult but once you do, you will become part of a powerful community of change makers who are transforming the way the world works. You will be a 'change icon' and stand out as an example to the rest to follow you or do better than you.

'Glass half full', is what we require to adopt to follow in all homes and the restaurants across in India. Once you start following the mindset, the systems transform and become a part of the solution to the water crisis. Motivate children, shape eco-friendly mind sets and inspire them to be the change they wish to see in the world. Mahatma Gandhi said," You must be the change you wish to see in the world. Nothing will change unless you change."

Monarchies perished because of lack of sympathy and responsibility. Democracies cannot survive without compassion and understanding. The best way to find yourself is to lose yourself in the service of others. Hesitancy in giving back to the society from where you got your name and fame and money is unacceptable. We have many celebrities and industrialists who indulge in welfare activities for the poor and needy.

Blood banks and cancer hospitals are the examples of charity being sponsored and run by such celebrities. Safe blood saves lives. Blood donation is a voluntary procedure that can help save lives of others. You agree to draw your blood as it helps to save a life. There is no substitute for human blood and all transfusions need a donor.

Blood donation is safe, the donor is the saver, no less than the SAVIOUR. The body replaces the donated blood within two weeks. Blood cannot be manufactured outside the body. Its shelf life is limited so the supply is constantly dependent on its donors.

Blood donors play a vital role in the health care of patients of your society or community. Remember, with every ounce of blood donated you are providing succour, hope and courage to patients and their families. It's a powerful lifesaving gift to the people around you. Helping your society understand the impact of blood donation has and is a great social responsibility which should be shouldered by every citizen. There is no specific reason-it helps saving a life, it is a lifesaving action.

Love is the most unique and unifying factor of the entire humanity with one another. Ignoring it is meaningless to human existence. It's as good as or as bad as cheating your own existence. If you are helped in life, remember that and improve someone else's life even if it is for a short period. When there is squalor, misery and suffering all around you, you will never be able to enjoy your sweet dish.