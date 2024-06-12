Sustainable practices–I: Green packaging solutions need of the hour

Sustainable practices today can shape tomorrow's environment in a world where environment is a major concern. The importance of sustainable practices in packaging cannot be overstated. With growing awareness about the environmental impact of our actions, the need to adopt environmentally-friendly packaging solutions is also becoming imperative. The choices we make today in packaging design, materials, and waste management are crucial for shaping a sustainable environment for future generations.

Switching to green packaging from traditional packaging offers numerous benefits for both the environment and the companies. One of the biggest benefits is minimisation of waste.

Biodegradable materials such as paper and plant-based composites degrade naturally, reducing waste and conserving resources. These materials have a lower carbon footprint and help protect the environment while cutting down on water and energy use. Sustainable packaging can also help ease the challenges of climate change.

The production process for conventional plastics emits substantial carbon gases, contributing to the greenhouse effect and global warming. In contrast, materials used for sustainable packaging often require less energy and utilise renewable resources, resulting in a smaller carbon footprint.

Greener packaging solutions significantly reduce the threat of plastic pollution to wildlife. Plastic waste often finds its way into oceans, rivers, and forests, endangering marine animals, birds, and other creatures. By choosing biodegradable and compostable packaging, businesses can prevent these materials from persisting in the environment.

Sustainable packaging materials are often recyclable, encouraging consumers to participate in recycling programmes. This circular approach ensures that packaging materials can be reused, reducing the burden on landfills and natural resources. While many plastics are recyclable, the continued use of virgin plastic extends supply chains’ reliance on environmentally harmful production practices.

This underscores the need for greener alternatives including recycled cardboard and paper, biodegradable packing peanuts, and organic fabrics. The trend toward sustainable packaging has spurred significant innovations in biodegradable, recyclable, and renewable materials. Biodegradable products, such as films and containers made from corn starch and sugarcane, decompose into non-toxic by-products. Advances in recycling technology have revitalised materials that can be recycled multiple times without losing quality. For example, packaging designed to be returned, cleaned, and reused supports the circular economy by avoiding waste.

(The author is CEO, AGI Greenpac)