Powerful public speech, which comes out of conviction, has been one of the driving forces in the political landscape of any democratic country. Human history has many examples about the influence of powerful speeches. Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao's speech in Huzurabad on Monday, August 16 is one of the rare public addresses which came from depths of his heart, a rightful combination of political emotions, language and a classic example about how a public speech should be. It had clarity, excellent communicative and convincing skills with total grip on the listeners' attention. It is a perfect translation of thoughts into words.

KCR had timed it all so perfectly. From Huzurabad he wanted to give a call to the State, its people in general and Dalits in particular about his innovative and revolutionary brain child, the Dalit Bandhu Scheme and in the process he did it exceptionally and exceedingly well. His public speech in Huzurabad, may well be known hence forth from generations to come into the history records as the Huzurabad Declaration! an emphatic statement

KCR's other schemes, a plethora of them and many of them first of its kind in the country, have been successful and became a role model for others in the country. But his Dalit Bandhu Scheme should have a special mention in the present-day time and in future too. The reason is both very simple and profound. Simple, because KCR had explained the aims, objectives, and modalities of the scheme in very simple words, profound because, Dalit Bandhu will for once and for all change the lives of Dalits in State. Dalit Bandhu Scheme is not like some welfare and development schemes where the beneficiaries are helped for once. It is a scheme that will have far reaching positive effects on the entire Dalit community in the State on a continuous basis.

The uniqueness of the scheme is that it directly grants financial assistance to the Dalit families not to fulfil their immediate needs but to start their own economic activity which will make them financially self-sufficient forever. It helps them to stand on their own and attain growth financially without depending on any government or financial institution. It helps them to make a respectable space for themselves in the society. Once the Dalits gain economic self-reliance and have a respectable status in the society, the so-called social discrimination will wither away.

CM KCR, as he himself admitted in the speech, did a lot of brain storming with his officials, intellectuals, writers, people's representatives from all political parties and thinkers from the Dalit community before making an elaborate policy of Dalit Bandhu. The idea of Dalit empowerment took seed in KCR's mind 25 years ago in Siddipet when he started Dalit Chaitanya Jyoti, an awareness program. Though the scheme was planned for launch more than a year ago, it was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

As dwelled at length by KCR, from village to the state level Dalit Bandhu Samithis will be formed on par with Rythu Bandhu Samithis and they would monitor and supervise the implementation of the scheme. Entire Dalit Bandhu scheme would be monitored by Dalit public representatives through committees with six members at the village, 15 at mandal, 24 each at Assembly constituency and district and 42 members at the State level. There are about 25,000 Dalit public representatives like village sarpanches, ward members, MPTC and ZPTC members. Thus, an army of over one lakh Dalit soldiers would regularly monitor the scheme.

Dalit Bandhu is expected to bring about a qualitative change in the lives of SCs in the next four to five years. After the success of the pilot project in Huzurabad, the entire SC population in the State, will be eligible to avail the benefits of the scheme just as they are benefitting from the Rythu Bandhu program for farmers.

Under Dalit Bandhu, every Dalit family in the State would be given Rs 10 lakh to start a business venture of their choice, without any bank linkages or facing the stress of having to return the money. The Rs 10 lakh that would be deposited directly into the accounts of Dalit families will serve as capital to start a business with the end goal being the economic empowerment of the entire SC community. Besides elevating their financial position that would also minimize, if not completely eliminate, social inequalities, the scheme is expected to trigger a ripple effect that would have a direct impact on the entire rural economy by igniting spending in other sectors.

KCR also dropped a note of caution to the beneficiaries. He advised the beneficiaries not to take up the same businesses in the area. He asked them to collaborate and form into groups that would facilitate setting up of bigger business ventures since they will have more investment at their disposal. This would fetch more profits.

CM KCR said that a total of Rs 1.7 lakh crore is required to extend Dalit Bandhu to all these SC families in the State. 'We will allocate Rs 30,000 crore to Rs 40,000 crore in the State Budget every year for the next three-four years to cover all the SC families under the scheme' said Chief Minister KCR.

Under Telangana Dalit Bandhu Scheme, Dalit Security Fund for protection and safety of Dalits as a supportive mechanism, is also being set up permanently with the government and beneficiary participation. This Fund will be managed by the District Collectors with a committee of the beneficiaries. Every year a minimum amount will be deposited and it will be continued regularly to further help Dalits to become financially strong.

'If a Dalit dies due to some accident or ailment, the family should not slip into debt trap. To support them, this fund would act as safety net' the CM said. A sum of Rs 10,000 would be kept aside from the Rs 10 lakh assistance to each family under Dalit Bandhu scheme. If there are 25,000 Dalit families in Huzurabad assembly constituency, an amount of Rs 25 crore protective fund would be kept aside with Rs 10,000 from each beneficiary. To this, government would add another Rs 25 crore, making a fund of Rs 50 crore.

As KCR himself, reiterated in his speech, the most important aspect of Dalit Bandhu is in its implementation to the last letter and spirit, as KCR believes in the adage of the proof of pudding is in its eating. Observing that Dalit Bandhu covers every Dalit in the State including Dalit government employees, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao announced that Dalits would get reservations in government works and contracts.

The public meeting in Shalapally, on the outskirts of Huzurabad will be remembered for the landmark and historic Huzurabad Declaration that the KCR made. This will ignite a new chapter in the history of Dalits and will spread like a wild fire in the country to ensure flourishing of the community.

(With inputs from VJM Divakar, senior journalist)