The unmatched first superstar of Hindi cinema

The veteran the spian Dilip Kumar who conquered the hearts of millions of cinegoers has been finally conquered by the inevitable leveller – death. He lived full life and fell like a proverbial star at the ripe old age of 98.years. Dilip the doyen of Indian film industry passed away into history.

The man who began his career as a canteen manager for pay of Rs.35 a month with the British army scaled the rungs of ladder of success and attained evergreen hero image .Bimal Roy's 'Devadas' earned him name as a tragic hero(tragedy king) and 'Madhumati ' turned him a romantic hero, both films were runaway hits. He revelled playing a wide variety of roles his long career of 60years.

He enacted ' patriotic revoltionaly' in Shaheed, a lover boy in Jogan,Hulchal and Madhumati , a victim of society turned dacoit in 'Ganga Jamuna' and variety dual role in 'Ram aur shayam' and Dastaan ,triple role in 'Bairaag, a probing reporter in 'Leader', a revolutionary In' Kranti ',a conscientious police office in 'Shakti', a god father in 'Vidhata',the head of a cult in 'Dharm Adhikari 'and a jailer in 'Karma' and a passionate lover in historical movie Mughal- E-Azam and so on so forth. His style of action and delivery of dialogues and his unruly tuft of hair style and dignified behaviour on and of the sets made him a peer less actor. The ever shining glory of his life to be emulated by all is Dilip kumar and Saira bhanu remained a most doted couple ,the film industry notorious for breaking of marriages has to trust that Dilip and Saira make a lovely and respected couple ,as a devout wife Saira rendered service to Dilip kumar until he breathed his last .

Another significant point is thank god the central government awarded him with 'Dada Sahib Phalke" award apart from awarding 'Padma Vibhushan 'when the actor was alive and in fit condition to rejoice the honours. Dilip Kumar as a mortal may shed his mortal coil but the Dilip Kumar he actor remains immortal in our hearts.

Rama Krishna M, Kakinada