Three 'C's for KCR's hat-trick dream

Before I mention about the person who aptly coined this quote, I suggest you to apply the four qualities mentioned in it to Telangana Chief Minister Kalvakuntla Chandrashekar Rao (KCR), the founder of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) which is celebrating its 21 Foundation Day today (April 27). If you hail from Andhra Pradesh, you would most probably conclude that the four traits best describe the persona of KCR, the force behind bifurcation. Till a couple of years ago, a majority of Telangana population believed that the leader was looking for the troubles that were worrying them and he was fixing them with right remedies. They presumed that the geographical division would really transform their lives and make them happy.

As Telangana is inching towards the end of the second tenure of TRS rule, an overwhelming sense of betrayal is palpable, among several sections of the society, especially government employees, students, unemployed youth, academicians and intelligentsia, and for varied reasons. The TRS government caught the nation's attention with a few attractive welfare schemes but key sectors like education and health still need a lot of attention. Taken under any yardstick, it's ludicrous to claim that "Bangaru (golden) Telangana" has been achieved in the last six and a half years.

A Foundation Day is a great occasion to retrospect. In the same vein, it is an ideal time for TRS to honestly take stock of the issues that the movement-inspired political outfit has promised to take up. And to what extent it has actually delivered on its promises. First and foremost, the TRS is at the receiving end of a defenceless accusation- despotic family rule. KCR handed over the cudgels of the party to his son and heir-apparent, K. Taraka Rama Rao, by sidelining his nephew, T Harish Rao, a seasoned politician who enjoys a mass following. The questionable quality and competence levels of the cabinet are under constant public glare. Apart from KCR, we hear only the voice of KTR in the mainstream as well as social media. Some ministers are there just for the heck of it. They had to be 'accommodated' due to representation compulsions.

A common refrain against KCR is "he takes unilateral decisions and bears an 'I give a damn' dictatorial attitude." People are unable to digest the way the party closed doors on the real flag-bearers of the Telangana movement and instead honoured those who tried to suppress the movement. Meanwhile, his supporters claim that he has made realised the dream of Golden Telangana by fulfilling his promise of 'neellu-nidhulu-niyaamakaalu' (water-finances-employment). KCR almost lived up to the expectations on the irrigation front by fulfilling one of three assurances. The best of them has been the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project (KLIP), a multipurpose irrigation project on River Godavari, acclaimed to be the world's largest multi-stage lift irrigation project. Of course, opposition parties cry foul and shudder at the money spent on bringing up the project. They alleged that ruling party leaders had minted millions by way of kickbacks.

Now fund crunch is the State's biggest bane. A plethora of freebies, in the form of cash transfers to farmers, Dalits, old-aged persons and so on, has had a catastrophic impact on the exchequer. KCR launched a campaign against the Union Government, albeit only after the electoral drubbing in the Huzurabad by-elections, for more funds to meet the financial demands of the State. As there is no magic wand to create wealth and implement welfare schemes and pay salaries of the employees, the government is relaying on debts in addition to sale of highly valuable unused land. Sensing the growing discontentment among unemployed youth, KCR announced in March about job notification to fill 80,039 vacancies. He also declared regularization of 11,103 contract employees. Though it is music to the ears of students and their parents and the unemployed lot, the notifications process is 'still in the process'. It's better late than never.

Involvement of TRS leaders in murders, abetment to suicides and other crimes in various parts of the State is a cause for concern. In a latest instance, a minister close to KTR, Puvvada Ajay Kumar, is accused of abetting suicide of a BJP activist in Khammam. The BJP alleges that police foisted as many as 16 false cases against their activist at the behest of the Minister. The police machinery is blatantly used to supress dissent and stifle journalists' freedom of speech. A series of developments following the ouster of a key Minister Etala Rajender in May 2021 and the party's subsequent electoral loss to him in October turned the TRS applecart upside down. The State heads of Congress and BJP, A Revanth Reddy and Bandi Sanjay Kumar, respectively, are out there to expose the government's 'inefficiency and inaction' during their padayatras and public meetings.

Not to be left behind from the 'Go KCR Go' action, YSR Telangana Party chief Y.S. Sharmila, daughter of Dr Y S Rajasekhar Reddy, and BSP's Chief Coordinator for Telangana, Dr R.S. Praveen Kumar, former IPS officer, are firing salvos against the KCR's family rule. Both are capable of taking a good share of the dalit vote on D-Day. On top of it, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), bolstered by its remarkable success in Punjab, is also trying to make inroads in Telangana.

Warning bells



KCR and KTR seem to have sensed the anti-establishment wave that could prevent the party from achieving an electoral hat-trick. In a bid to salvage pride and to be on the safer side, they clinched a deal with a firm floated by a successful electoral strategist, Prashant Kishor, days before the party Foundation Day.

One may argue that KCR, a proven strategist, approaching PK itself indicates his lack of confidence in facing Telangana public in the 2023 Assembly elections. What is wrong in exploring all possibilities to retain power for the third time, an impossible feat in modern politics? If the party's plans go well, KTR will be the next Chief Minister even as his father would play a role in national politics. At this juncture, I strongly feel that KCR needs to focus on three basic issues; three 'C's-Credibility, Communication and Connectivity- for a better future for TRS.

Goodwill deficiency



The opposition is armed with a big list of false promises made by KCR during elections. Every former colleague of KCR describes him as a highly unreliable and whimsical leader. KCR is notorious for heaping praise on the leaders he likes and spewing venom at those whom he dislikes. Almost all national leaders have been through his dual approach of love and hate.

Congress scion Rahul Gandhi, with whom KCR's friend PK wished to join hands till yesterday, had already 'earned' a sobriquet, "the biggest joker in the country." KCR heaped praise on Rahul's mother Sonia Gandhi, whom he had once dubbed as a 'demon.' Similarly, he supported Modi till recently but has now sharpened his attack against the Prime Minister. KCR made an attempt to mobilise Chief Minsters and national leaders to form a front without Congress against the BJP. But finally, all the parties came together to shoot a letter against the government excluding KCR. It happened only because KCR is bankrupt when credibility is the parameter.

Communication problem



A communicator par excellence, KCR has earned a dubious distinction for introducing substandard and uncivilised language in public discourse. He had used dialect and slang to demonise governments and leaders much to the joy of his supporters during agitation days. Even after achieving a separate State, he is unable to shun the acerbic language. KCR made it a habit to insult journalists at press conferences when uncomfortable questions are asked.

Taking a cue from the leadership, the party social media brigade is using the same uncultured language. Surprisingly, KTR, who hitherto sounded decent and civilised, also started using foul language after Bandi Sanjay's Second leg of 'Praja Sangrama Yatra'. This is not a good augury for a party that has been born out of a mass movement.

Another big minus for TRS is media monopoly, a political strategy adopted by all politicians in the pre-social media days. The problem with the fourth estate is that it misleads you when in pressure. His chosen unethical editors present a rosy picture to him denying him a chance to understand the ground realities. A minimum, if not absolute, freedom should be given to journalists in the party-owned media organisations.

Connectivity amiss



At a time when the 'last mile connectivity' is the aim of all governments and national and international agencies, TRS is not bothered about striking a chord with the general public and opinion moulders. Of late, party cadres are disillusioned and disheartened as the late entrants and the 'Aaya Rams' from other parties are ruling the roost. Since the leadership is not accessible, ministers, MLAs and other key functionaries are feeling suffocated and dejected.

Bureaucrats expect respect and freedom for a productive discharge of their duties.

As only a select few have a direct access to Pragati Bhavan and there is a coterie around the CMO, key functionaries are suffering in silence while groupism is brewing behind closed doors. One does not know if this discontentment is the lull before the storm. Grassroots connections apart, KCR should take administration seriously and conduct periodical reviews with all departments. On the TRS Foundation Day, while wishing KCR and his team success in their pursuit of hat-trick, we only hope that I-Pack or PK or any political contractor won't chalk out dangerous political narratives and highly poisonous social media campaigns in tune with the four sins mentioned in the aforementioned quote of Julius Henry "Groucho" Marx (1890-1977), an American comedian, actor, writer, stage, film, radio and television star.

(The author, a PhD in Communication and Journalism, is a senior journalist, journalism educator and communication consultant)

(The opinions expressed in this column are that of the writer. The facts and opinions expressed here do not reflect the views of The Hans India)