‘Traditional Indian Diet’ is the preferred choice

The contents, if precisely and comprehensively read by everyone, it enables them to tackle health issues like obesity, heart disease, diabetes, cancer, mental illness, and neurodegenerative illnesses etc., that are normally caused due to poor eating.

In his brief but prescriptive introduction, the Chief Editor cautions that, 'Diet impacts both the brain and the body,’ and hence, cultivating mindful health-conscious eating habits, heightened appreciation for meals, creating dedicated space for eating, engaging in conversation with family or friends at the dining table, adequate time to chew each bite thoroughly are essential for a sound mind and sound body. Meal planning is the first important step towards this. Human bodies are intricate machines requiring precise blend of nutrients for energy production and to maintain healthy cells and organs. These are what we call as, Carbohydrates, Proteins, Healthy Fats, Vitamins, Minerals, Fiber, Water, Antioxidants, Fatty Acids, Phytonutrients etc.

‘Balanced Diet’ is all about nurturing the body and mind, providing them with the fuel and nutrients they need to thrive. ‘Simple Carbohydrates’ like sugar, honey, and fruit provide quick energy, whereas, ‘Complex Carbohydrates’ like whole grains, pulses, and vegetables release energy slowly, thus keeping the body fueled for longer periods. ‘Proteins’ available in meat, poultry, fish, eggs, dairy, legumes, nuts, and seeds are useful for growth, tissue repair, and in the production of enzymes and hormones. ‘Healthy Fats’ available in avocados (pear shaped fruit), olive oil, nuts, and fatty fish are needed to protect organs, absorb certain vitamins, and regulate body temperature. ‘Vitamins’ from citrus fruits, sunlight, fortified foods, sweet potatoes, and carrots etc. play key role in various body functions.

‘Minerals’ available in dairy and leafy greens, red meat, beans, and fortified cereals etc. are essential for maintaining balanced body. ‘Fiber’ from whole grains, fruits, vegetables, legumes, nuts etc. keep the digestive system to run smoothly, prevent constipation, and support healthy gut. ‘Water’ is essential for every bodily function, from digestion to temperature regulation. ‘Antioxidants’ available in fruits, vegetables, and spices like berries, spinach, and turmeric are required for potentially reducing risk of chronic diseases. ‘Fatty Acids’ found in fatty fish like salmon and flaxseeds, chia seeds and walnuts promote heart health, reduce inflammation, and support brain function. ‘Phytonutrients’ which are plant compounds offer unique health benefits, and are available abundantly in colorful fruits, vegetables, such as broccoli with sulforaphane and tomatoes.

Balancing Nutrients in the diet or meal enables to maintain body's health and vitality, to stay ever energetic, in reducing risk of depression, in managing mood disorders, in reducing the risk of heart disease and stroke, and ensures to lead vibrant life.

There is no ‘One and Only Precise Approach’ to diet, and what works best for one person may not work for another. Finding a dietary plan that suits individual health goals, preferences, and specific health conditions is ideal for maintaining a healthier lifestyle. The lower calorie density ‘Vegan Diet’ is a plant-based food like fruits, vegetables, grains, and excludes all animal products, be it meat, dairy, eggs, honey etc. thereby minimizing the risk of chronic diseases and in aiding weight loss. The ‘Ketogenic Diet’ that persuades quick initial weight loss, is a high-fat, low-carbohydrate diet intended to induce a state of ketosis, in which the body shifts from using carbohydrates as its primary source of energy to using fats, including dietary fats and stored body fat.

In contrast to these dietary patterns, the ‘Traditional Indian Diet’ is still considered to be incredibly diverse and varies across regions, cultures, and communities. Despite absence of a single ‘Indian Diet’ as such, generations and generations adopted a sort of common ‘Traditional Indian Diet’ signifying it as a unique one with a wide range of ingredients, flavors, and cooking methods. A preferred choice for vegetarians, Traditional Indian Diet, is rooted in flavorful dishes and linked to cultural traditions. Despite some dishes being calorie-dense due to ingredients like ghee and sugar, Traditional Indian Diet included in it, diverse vegetables, spices, and legumes, which offered broad spectrum of nutrients.

Whether to choose food prepared through a mix of ‘Traditional and Modern Cooking Techniques’ or just the ‘Fast Food’ process way is arguable! Notwithstanding all this, Indian Diet enables a healthy lifestyle, provided it is approached mindfully, emphasizing whole, unprocessed foods, and portion control. ‘Intermittent Fasting’ focuses on when to eat, unlike ‘Traditional Diet’ that focuses on what to eat. Several different methods of Intermittent Fasting, each with its own technique, is considered to be very simple and flexible to follow, requiring no specific foods. Studies disclosed that It has potential benefits like improving insulin sensitivity, reducing the risk of type two diabetes, promoting cellular repair, and longevity. Intermittent Fasting has the potential in weight management and in improving health. it may or may not be suitable for everyone.

Coming to other patterns, ‘DASH (Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension) Diet’ is designed to lower blood pressure by focusing on whole foods, especially fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, and low-fat dairy, while reducing sodium intake. ‘Renal Diet or Kidney Diet’ which requires regular monitoring and adjustments from health care professionals, is a specialized eating plan designed to promote kidney health and manage kidney disease. It is focused on low sodium, moderate good quality protein, fluid management, limited phosphorus, potassium, calcium, and phosphate. ‘Diabetic Diet’ that emphasizes on eating balanced meals, regulates intake with a mix of carbohydrates, proteins, high-fiber foods, whole unprocessed foods, and healthy fats, helps in controlling blood sugar levels.

For effective relief from digestive symptoms in individuals with Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS), ‘Low-FODMAP Diet’ is advised, which restricts foods that are high in certain fermentable carbohydrates, found in wheat, barley rye, milk, curd, cauliflower, mushroom, apples, pears, mangoes etc. ‘Gluten-Free Diet’ is a dietary schedule, primarily followed by individuals with celiac disease, non-celiac gluten sensitivity, or wheat allergy, that excludes gluten, a protein found in certain grains such as wheat, barley, and rye. However, it comes with drawbacks, including the elimination of staple foods, potential nutrient deficiencies, and dietary limitations.