What will the PM meditate on?

When Narendra Modi is on the Vivekananda Rock Memorial, will he manage to contemplate on his government’s achievements and failures, his political rhetoric during the campaign, his future plans if he loses the elections, or will he be so sure of his victory that he will be thinking of the names of those to be inducted in his new Cabinet?

It’s time to meditate. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is observing a 48-hour meditation on the picturesque Vivekananda Rock Memorial in Kanyakumari, following the culmination of an aggressive campaign on May 30. His meditation continues even on the election day, which happens to be the last leg of the seven-phased General Election 2024. Significantly, Modi’s parliamentary constituency of Varanasi also goes to polls on the same day. Prime Minister Modi, sitting on the Rock Memorial, will give the necessary push to the voters to opt for the Divine Leader, who always has the welfare of his country on his mind, come what may. He has already declared that he has been sent by God to do His work for the good of Mankind!



After the hectic campaign spread over 60 days, political leaders will have a few days till the counting day on June 4, to introspect on their past performance and future plans. AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal is slated to return to the prison on June 2, while Rahul Gandhi and family members will be keeping their fingers crossed on their next course of action.

While psephologists are predicting considerable reduction in the seats tally of BJP-led NDA, they are also not ruling out formation of the Modi government. A hat-trick by Prime Minister Modi is imminent, though the INDIA group will also make considerable improvement in its seats tally. The undercurrent in favour of the Opposition was visible during the campaign, but whether this will uproot the ruling NDA conglomeration, will have to be seen.

The 2004-like surprise seems unlikely. At that time, everyone was certain that the NDA would win, but it was the Congress, which managed to defeat the ruling Vajpayee Government. This time, however, though it is predicted that Modi will not reach anywhere near 400 seats, he does have the possibility of winning for the third time, consecutively.

Though Modi will be on the Vivekananda Rock Memorial, will he manage to contemplate on his government’s achievements and failures, his political rhetoric during the campaign, his future plans if he loses the elections, or will he be so sure of his victory that he will be thinking of the names of those to be inducted in his new Cabinet? Should he continue with the likes of Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari or should he drop all his rivals, including Yogi Adityanath in Uttar Pradesh?

Since he will not manage to get 400 seats and is likely to return as Prime Minister with a much lesser mandate, he will be less authoritative, compelled to go along with everyone. “Sabka Saath,” will apply to him, too, in his Cabinet, where he will be compelled to take his opponents along in the policy-making decisions.

Kejriwal, who seldom meditates, will now get ample time to introspect in the jail premises. Depending on the results, his past mistakes will continue to haunt him. For him, positive results in favour of the India Alliance is essential enabling him to be released from the Jail.

Compared to everyone, the Gandhi family will have more reasons to meditate on their pluses and minuses. While applauding their decision to use Priyanka Gandhi for electioneering, they would wonder if it was better if she could have also contested in one of the two seats of Rae Bareli and Amethi. Instead of Bharat Jodo Yatra, or Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra, shouldn’t it have been better if Rahul Gandhi had started his campaign much earlier?

For the Congress, it would be a tough time, as they will have to map out their strategy in both the situations of their victory and defeat. Since there are more chances of their losing the polls, will they go for a revamp of the party organization? Will the Gandhis step-down forever, if they lose badly, or will they be thrown out by the dissidents?

Sonia Gandhi will have to contemplate whether she should launch Priyanka Gandhi as the leader of the Congress, who has proven to be more effective than Rahul Gandhi on the ground. She is a brilliant speaker and a crowd-puller, though of late, even Rahul has improved immensely and left no stone unturned to embarrass his opponents. Unlike other big stalwarts, he never shied away from taking Prime Minister Modi head-on, forcing the entire Cabinet to rebut him.

Rahul Gandhi’s charisma was at its best in these elections. If the party manages to improve its electoral tally, it would be solely due to his efforts and hard-work. Since age is on his side, as compared to his rivals, he is sure to lead the party to victory in the next elections, if not this time. Rahul Gandhi will have enough issues to meditate on, on how he will take along the entire Opposition in Parliament if they are defeated and whether he should now don the cap of Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha. In case of victory, the Congress party will not allow any other leader from any other party to become the Prime Minister. Sonia Gandhi will not allow Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge to become the Prime Minister as she is keen to see her son in the hot seat.

Prime Minister Modi has chosen the best time to meditate! Even Political stalwarts like Rahul Gandhi, Mamata Banerjee, Akhilesh Yadav, Chandrababu Naidu, Jagan Reddy, Naveen Patnaik or Arvind Kejriwal, have reasons to seek the Divine help for their future course of action. Who have been blessed by their Gods in these elections? Come June 4, it will be known!

