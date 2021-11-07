When cannons become nests for birds

The word, Poet has come from German via Old French and Latin which means 'Maker', 'Creator'. Some are born poets, and some are poets made by times, tears, dreams, dislocation, love and let-down in life, while some are made by exposure to different social, political, economic, personal experiences and enlightenment.



These poets are with and among us, yet they create and live in a world of their own. In other words, they live in a world created by their imagination and inner self. That is why William Shakespeare said that a lunatic, a lover, and a poet are one and the same, thanks to their similarity in living in a world of their own.

These poets often allow us to peep into their worlds or share their views about the world through their poetry. That is why American poet and writer Allen Ginsberg said that what a poet often does is, 'Making the private world public'.

This is what poet Vijay Koganti makes in his maiden anthology of English poems. This slim book is a collection of 53 poems written by him over a period of about 33 years. Vijay is a well-known name among

the literary circles in the two Telugu States.

Apart from being an academician, and critic, Vijay is a sensitive bilingual poet, writing both in Telugu and English and he has a couple of collections of poems in Telugu to his credit.

In the poem 'the sparrow and the cannon', which also makes the title of the book with an apt picture, we see a female sparrow searching for a place to build her nest and ultimately settling down in a cannon which is 'in a so silent sullen and uncared state'. The poet here wishfully speaks for all peace-loving people who wait and want to see a warless world where all cannons become nests for birds.

In the poem, 'beware girl children', the poet deals with the social issue of girl safety. We must all agree with him when he says that no place is safe for girls. The beauty of the poem is in the last stanza where the poet indicates by using three different names of girls that this lurking threat is universal;

"Dear Ramya, Rijwana and Rachel, keep yourselves away and be aware that all men are not like your caring parents"

The poem 'the real-time Heros' presents the grim picture of our sportspersons who live in penury and pitiable predicament. It brings out the stark truth and irony that while these sports heroes face hardships in real life, some people make their biopics and role in stinking money!

A beautiful and shining romantic string runs through the love poem, 'my fairy damsel'. Again, in the poem 'our sunday noon', the poet beautifully brings out the ineffable love bond between a father and his tiny daughter. "she" is an excellent poem that mirrors the all-pervading feminine beauty and power in every aspect of nature.

Though these 50 odd poems present a motley of themes, many of them undoubtedly reveal the poet's nose for new words and his ear for music. Here are a few examples of words and phrases well-chiseled by the skillful poet;

1) ...unfeeling hands of innocence. (insomnia)

2) speech of your eyes (longing)

3) grinning dark virtue behind (hide and seek)

4) a silent wish (what is it that binds two souls?)

5) whispering petals (the gift)

Two things about this collection of poems do deserve a special mention.

A scholarly and insightful 'Foreword' by Prof M Rajagopalachary (Retd) talks about the technical and thematic nuances in the poems and about the poetic verve of the poet. Indeed, it comes in handy for all kinds of readers and poetry lovers. Another attractive feature is the use of lowercase letters throughout the book. And it goes without saying that this anthology presents Vijay as a promising English poet.