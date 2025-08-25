Wings of progress or peril? Need for a rethink on Indian civil aviation

India’scivil aviation sector has been a symbol of technological progress and global integration, enabling mobility, trade, and connectivity. With a history that dates to February 18, 1911, when the first commercial airmail flight took off between Allahabad and Naini, India has grown into the third-largest domestic aviation market in the world.

According to the Ministry of Civil Aviation, the country has over 150 operational airports, while in 2023-24, more than 350 million passengers traveled by air within and outside the country. The civil aviation sector contributes significantly to India’s economy, generating employment for over four million people directly and indirectly while contributing around $72 billion annually to the GDP. It has accelerated tourism, regional development, and medical emergency services while enhancing India’s global connectivity.

However, the potential of civil aviation is marred by an emerging crisis of safety and accountability, exemplified by the tragic Ahmedabad plane crash on June 12. The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) report revealed preliminary evidence of hydraulic system failure coupled with possible sensor malfunction, raising critical concerns about the 787 Dreamliner’s technical reliability and emergency response protocols.

The woes of passengers:

Boeing, one of the world’s largest aircraft manufacturers, has faced significant scrutiny over the years regarding its technological integrity. Founded in 1916, Boeing produced iconic aircraft, from the Boeing 707 to the 787 Dreamliner, which have revolutionized air travel. However, its safety record has been increasingly under question - the Boeing 737 MAX was grounded worldwide in March 2019 after two catastrophic crashes (Lion Air Flight 610 and Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302) killed 346 people, with investigations revealing software malfunctions in the MCAS system and insufficient pilot training and the Boeing 777 and 787 models have faced complaints regarding engine failures, cracked fan blades, and fuel system leaks, leading to multiple emergency landings globally.

The Ahmedabad incident adds to this troubling narrative, underscoring the pressing need for Boeing to introspect and prioritise rigorous testing over market pressures. Unlike the Covid-19 vaccine rollout, where emergency authorisations were necessitated by the pandemic, aircraft safety is not bound by such urgency, and Boeing has the moral and operational responsibility to conduct extensive pre-deployment testing to prevent avoidable loss of lives.

According to the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) data, over 1,500 people have died in plane accidents in India since independence. Besides, the tragic deaths of Dr. YS Rajasekhara Reddy (the then Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh in 2009) and actress Soundarya (2004) in helicopter crashes continue to evoke suspicions of technology failures or possible conspiracies. While no conclusive evidence has emerged to confirm foul play, these incidents highlight the systemic challenges in aviation safety governance and the opaque nature of high-profile accident investigations in India.

Technology is meant to make human life simpler, easier, faster, and smarter. Yet when it fails, it must not translate into a death sentence, as seen in aviation tragedies. What we need is technology with a human face where systems that place human safety, dignity, and control at their core, ensuring that machines remain tools in the service of life, not masters of fate. Civil aviation, as a high-risk sector, demands robust managerial and technical checks, regular audits, independent safety inspections, and transparent disclosures.

It is unacceptable that cost-cutting and competitive pressures compromise the safety of millions. The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) has consistently recommended that human factors, crew training, and technology maintenance receive equal priority in safety frameworks.

Aviation authorities must ensure: 1. periodic comprehensive system checks on all critical aircraft components are enforced; 2. advanced simulation training for handling rare but catastrophic failures is mandated for pilots and 3. maintenance records are transparently reviewed by independent safety boards.

What Indians can do now?

The Ahmedabad crash has instilled fear among Indian travelers, with many families’ expressing reluctance to let their loved one’s travel by air, particularly for non-essential reasons. The collective trauma of such incidents erodes public confidence, forcing a reconsideration of the necessity of air travel.

Given the availability of advanced virtual platforms, Indians should consider limiting air travel to unavoidable circumstances while preferring online meetings for business and academic purposes. This not only reduces personal risk but also contributes to environmental sustainability by lowering aviation emissions.

To ensure aviation serves society responsibly, the following steps should be taken.

1. Boeing and other manufacturers must conduct exhaustive tests and introspect on technological failures.

2. The DGCA and Ministry of Civil Aviation should enforce stricter airworthiness checks, enhance transparency, and establish passenger compensation mechanisms in cases of negligence.

3. Airlines should disclose maintenance and safety audit results to the public regularly to build trust.

4. Passengers must weigh the necessity of air travel and consider alternatives, prioritising safety until systemic changes assure reliability.

Unless aviation manufacturers like Boeing introspect on their failures and regulatory agencies enforce uncompromising safety protocols, the promise of air travel will remain overshadowed by its perils. As India navigates its journey toward becoming a global aviation hub, the guiding principle should remain clear that “technology must have a human face. It must protect, not endanger, lives.”

(The writer is Assistant Professor (Sociology) at Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi. Views expressed are his personal)