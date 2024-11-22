Young Leaders Dialogue: Empowering youth for Viksit Bharat

By fostering engagement in political discussions, encouraging merit-based participation, and offering a platform for innovation and leadership, the initiative aligns with the Prime Minister’s vision of a developed India. Through activities like the Viksit Bharat Challenge, it provides young minds an opportunity to share their ideas and present their visions on a national stage, making it a key contributor to shaping the country’s future

New Delhi: The Viksit Bharat @2047 initiative envisions India as a developed nation by the centenary of its independence in 2047. This transformative roadmap emphasizes inclusive development, sustainable progress, and effective governance. At its heart lies the active participation of India’s youth, regarded as the key drivers of this change. Prime Minister Narendra Modi underscored their role, stating, “Youth power is both the agent of change and also the beneficiaries of change”. Through platforms like the Voice of Youth, the initiative seeks to channel the creativity, energy, and ideas of the younger generation, aligning their aspirations with the nation’s development goals and fostering a future of innovation, progress, and self-reliance.

On November 18, Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, announced the reimagined National Youth Festival 2025, now called the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue. The dialogue will focus on two key objectives: First, to bring new youth leaders in politics, responding to the Hon’ble Prime Minister’s call during his Independence Day address to engage 1 lakh youth with non-political background in these spheres. The National Youth Festival is designed to identify and nurture young talent with leadership potential, providing them a platform to share their ideas and vision for a Viksit Bharat directly before the Hon’ble Prime Minister.

Second, to ensure the meaningful contribution of youth towards a Viksit Bharat through a transparent and democratic, merit-based selection system. This initiative underscores government’s commitment to empowering the next generation to drive India’s progress and development.

Uniting Youth for Viksit Bharat

The Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue – National Youth Festival 2025 will bring together a dynamic group of young leaders across three key categories. The first group will consist of participants from the newly introduced Viksit Bharat Challenge. The second group will include youth talents selected from district and state-level youth festivals, competing in areas such as painting, science exhibitions, cultural performances, and declamation contests. The third group will showcase exceptional youth icons and trailblazers in fields like entrepreneurship, sports, agriculture, and technology. In total, approximately 3,000 youth will be chosen from these verticals to participate in the national event 2025.

The Viksit Bharat Challenge

As part of the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue, the reimagined National Youth Festival includes the exciting Viksit Bharat Challenge—a four-stage competition aimed at inspiring youth to actively engage in shaping India’s future:

Various theme-based State-level teams will compete at the National Youth Festival on 11th – 12th January 2025, and the winning teams will present their vision and ideas for Viksit Bharat to the Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi.

Transforming Vision into Action

The Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue – National Youth Festival 2025 will bring together youth, thought leaders, and decision-makers for a dynamic exchange of ideas, aimed at empowering young Indians to contribute to the vision of a developed India. Key highlights include the Viksit Bharat Exhibition, which will feature youth-centric initiatives from States/UTs and Central Ministries; Plenary Sessions with national and global icons engaging in interactive dialogues with the youth; and a Celebration of India’s Heritage, through cultural programs that highlight the vibrancy of India’s traditions alongside its progress.Let’s take a look at other initiatives that have marked significant milestones in youth development.

National Youth Festival

The National Youth Festival, now reimagined as the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue, is an annual event celebrating the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda. It brings together young people from across the country to showcase their cultural talents, strengthen national integration, and promote communal harmony.On January 12, 2024, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi inaugurated the 27th National Youth Festival in Nashik, Maharashtra. The cultural program, themed ‘Viksit Bharat @ 2047 - Yuva ke liye, Yuva ke dwara’, featured performances like rhythmic gymnastics, Mallakhamb, Yogasana, and the National Youth Festival song. Every year since 1985, the Government of India observes January 12 as National Youth Day, with the week commencing from this day being celebrated as National Youth Week, further emphasizing the role of youth in shaping the nation’s future.[3]

The Mera Yuva Bharat (MY Bharat) initiative, established as an autonomous body following the Prime Minister’s cabinet decision on October 11, 2023, aims to be a transformative, technology-driven platform for youth development. Its core mission is to provide equal opportunities for empowering the youth to achieve their aspirations and actively contribute to building a Viksit Bharat (Developed India). The initiative will focus on youth-led development across all levels of government, facilitating progress and innovation through strategic collaborations and inclusive efforts.

The National Youth Policy (NYP) 2014 envisions empowering the youth to reach their full potential, enabling India to take its rightful place on the global stage. The policy outlines five key objectives and identifies 11 priority areas, including education, skill development, employment, entrepreneurship, health and wellness, sports, social values, community engagement, political participation, youth inclusion, and social justice. Building on the foundation of NYP-2014, the Government has reviewed and drafted a new version of the National Youth Policy, now available for public feedback. This updated draft presents a ten-year roadmap for youth development, aiming to achieve India’s youth potential by 2030. Aligned with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the new policy is designed to unlock the transformative power of youth to propel India’s progress.

Celebrating India’s Youth

India offers various initiatives to empower its youth and actively involve them in shaping the nation’s future. These programs foster leadership, creativity, and civic engagement, ensuring that young voices are integral to India’s growth and development.

National Youth Awards: The National Youth Awards are presented annually to young individuals and NGOs for outstanding contributions to nation-building and community service.

National Youth Parliament Festival: Launched in 2019, this festival encourages youth (18-25 years) to engage in political dialogue. It takes place at district, state, and national levels, with top speakers awarded cash prizes and certificates.

The transformation of the National Youth Festival into the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue represents a meaningful step towards empowering India’s youth to play an active role in the nation’s development. By fostering engagement in political discussions, encouraging merit-based participation, and offering a platform for innovation and leadership, this initiative aligns with the Prime Minister’s vision of a developed India. Through activities like the Viksit Bharat Challenge, it provides young minds an opportunity to share their ideas and present their visions on a national stage, making it a key contributor to shaping the country’s future.