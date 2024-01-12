Youth pivotal to realizing the goal of Viksit Bharat @ 2047

Swami ji advised youth to be on the playgrounds. He wanted youth with muscles of iron, nerves of steel and gigantic hearts. He was of the firm view that youth should be physically strong and mentally sound. That is why Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji has initiated the Fit India movement. I make a humble appeal to the principals of all schools and colleges, and Vice Chancellors of universities to see that our students at least spend one hour on the playgrounds. When the youth are motivated by high ideals, driven by a sense of purpose, and armed with knowledge, they become an unstoppable force for good

Swami Vivekananda, a 19th century Indian philosopher, spiritual leader, a great thinker, orator, poet and the greatest patron of the youth, envisioned the youth as the driving force behind the regeneration of India and the world. He believed that the latent power within the youth, if harnessed and directed towards noble ideals, could bring about a profound transformation in society. Swami ji emphasized the importance of character-building, moral integrity and a strong sense of self-confidence among the youth. He encouraged them to cultivate a harmonious blend of modern education and spiritual wisdom, advocating for an education system that not only imparts knowledge but also fosters a sense of duty and self-reliance with social responsibility.



Swami ji, a great Hindu saint whose jayanti we celebrate as the National Youth Day on January 12 every year, visualized a generation of youth who would be fearless, selfless and committed to serving humanity. For him, service to the destitute was the real service to God. He wanted the youth of the country to have a strong will power to serve the motherland and masses. He once said: “Go, all of you, wherever there is an outbreak of plague or famine, or wherever the people are in distress, and mitigate their sufferings” by serving the country.

Swami ji’s electrifying speech at World’s Parliament of Religions, Chicago, on September 11, 1893 left an indelible mark on the gathering comprising religious and spiritual personalities of different faiths from across the world. He started his speech by addressing the gathering from the core of his heart as ‘Sisters and brothers of America’ which was followed by a thunderous applause from the audience. He said: “It fills my heart with joy unspeakable to rise in response to the warm and cordial welcome which you have given us. I thank you in the name of the most ancient order of monks in the world; I thank you in the name of the mother of religions; and I thank you in the name of the millions and millions of Hindu people of all classes and sects.” Further, he told the august audience: “I am proud to belong to a religion which has taught the world both tolerance and universal acceptance. We believe not only in universal toleration but we accept all religions as true ... I am proud to belong to a nation which has sheltered the persecuted and the refugees of all religions and all nations on earth.”

His famous clarion call for the youth – ‘Arise, awake, and stop not until the goal is reached’ and ‘You have to grow from the inside out. None can teach you, none can make you spiritual. There is no other teacher but your own soul’ – emphasized the fact that the strength and vitality of a nation lay in the hands of its youth. For him, youth are the torchbearers of positive change, possessing energy, enthusiasm, and creativity necessary to shape a better future and encouraging them to recognize and channelize their inner strength, urging them to develop self-confidence and fearlessness. He said: “The greatest sin is to think that you are weak...All the powers in the universe are already ours. It is we who have put our hands before our eyes and cry that it is dark...Take risks in your life. If you win, you can lead; if you lose, you can guide.”

Swami ji advised youth to be on the playgrounds. He wanted youth with muscles of iron, nerves of steel and gigantic hearts. He was of the firm view that youth should be physically strong and mentally sound. That is why Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji has initiated the Fit India movement. I make a humble appeal to the principals of all schools and colleges, and Vice Chancellors of universities to see that our students at least spend one hour on the playgrounds.

When the youth are motivated by high ideals, driven by a sense of purpose, and armed with knowledge, they become an unstoppable force for good. As India is at a turning point today in its history under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Shri Modi ji, the youth has an important role to play. The 21st century will be India’s century as the country pole-vaults into the future confident of its capabilities. It is the 5th largest economy in the world today and will be the world’s 3rd largest economy by 2027, as its GDP crosses US $ 5 trillion as per the IMF estimate. By 2047, India is poised to be a US $ 30 trillion economy with all the attributes of a developed nation. It will be a Viksit Bharat for which our youth have to play a crucial role.

In the realm of science and technology, India has achieved noteworthy milestones through missions such as Chandrayaan, showcasing its prowess in space exploration. The Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) of India has gained global recognition under the exemplary statesmanship of Prime Minister Shri Modi ji with initiatives like Aadhaar, UPI, AA Stack, COWIN platform, and GeM, underscoring the country’s commitment to digital innovation. India is making strides toward becoming a global manufacturing hub, and its services sector, particularly in IT and non-IT domains, has attained global prominence. The nation boasts a thriving startup ecosystem, hosting over 100 unicorns with a combined valuation exceeding US $340 billion, positioning itself as the world’s third-largest startup ecosystem.

During Amrit Kaal, let’s make the most of the teachings of Swami Vivekananda to make an Atmanirbhar Bharat! We celebrate January 12, the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda, as the National Youth Day, to draw inspiration from the “philosophy of Swami ji and the ideals for which he lived and worked could be a great source of inspiration for the Indian Youth.” The dream of Ek Bharat, Sarvshrestha Bharat and making India Vishwa Guru can be realized by following the path shown by Swami ji. He was of the firm opinion that all paths lead to the one true God, as is also mentioned in Rig Veda that ‘Ekam Sat Vipra Bahuda Vadanti’ (Truth is one; the wise call it by various names.) Let us resolve today to assimilate the essence of teachings of Swami ji – national spirit, patriotism, unity in diversity, inclusivity and purity! This will be the real tribute to Swami Vivekanand and a true step towards building Viksit Bharat by 2047.

(The author is Governor, Haryana. The views expressed are strictly his personal)