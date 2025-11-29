14-year-old music prodigy wins big at clef music awards

Mahati, a Grade 9 student from Canadian International School (CIS), Bangalore, has emerged as one of the country’s promising young musicians after securing two major honours at the Clef Music Awards in Mumbai, India’s largest platform celebrating independent music.

The 14-year-old was named Best Artist (Under 18) and also won Best Pop Song (Under 18) for Mistress of Clockwork, an original composition performed in collaboration with young musician Disha Reddy. The dual win places her among a rising wave of young independent artists earning national recognition for original music.

Mahati’s musical foundation was laid early. She began training at the Subramaniam Academy of Performing Arts (SaPa) at the age of three, learning singing, songwriting, violin and piano. Over the years, music has grown from a hobby to a defining part of her identity. Now in her third year at CIS, she balances the academic rigor of the IGCSE curriculum with her passion for music and theatre.

Speaking after the awards, Mahati said the recognition reinforces the value of a supportive environment. “I’m glad to be in a school where I can try and balance high school studies with things that I love, like music and theatre. CIS is a very fun place to be, and I really like the campus, the faculty, my friends, and all the co-curriculars,” she said.

Her mother, Bindu, noted that creativity has always been central to her daughter’s personality. “Mahati has been on stage since the age of three. Winning these awards means a lot because it recognises the efforts she has been putting in. I’m grateful she’s at CIS, where she can explore different interests while pursuing a full academic load. The faculty has been extremely supportive, helping her catch up when needed and allowing her to travel and perform,” she said.

Shane, IGCSE Coordinator at CIS, highlighted the discipline behind her success. “What stands out is not just her talent, but the way she juggles her many commitments. Preparing for IGCSE while composing, performing, and traveling for music is no easy task. These awards recognize not only her artistry but the balance she has cultivated,” he said.

Mahati’s achievements at the Clef Music Awards reflect a broader shift in India’s independent music landscape, where young artists are carving out space with original compositions. For Mahati, the recognition marks a milestone in her artistic journey—one shaped by passion, discipline, and the ability to thrive both academically and creatively.