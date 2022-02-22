14th Guinness record to GITAM Alumni

GITAM (Deemed-to-be University), Hyderabad Alumni (2016-20) Shivali Johri Srivastava, her Mother Kavita Johri Srivastava and father Anil Srivastava jointly secured their 14th Guinness World Record for the largest display of 2,342 handmade paper dolls. The record has just been confirmed after validation and submission of a corroborating video.

This is also considering as a record that highest number of records held by one family in Hyderabad. Shivali family thanked for the support and encouragement by GITAM Hyderabad Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof N Siva Prasad, Dr Mallikarjun and entire GITAM family.

Earlier, Shivali family secured 13th Guinness World Records for the largest display of 1,251 different handmade paper dolls, 7,011 uniquely quilled flowers, handmade paper quilled dolls of 2,111 different ones, origami whales consists of 3,501, origami penguins of 2,100 and 6,132 origami citrus fruits inflated lemons, 6,001 Origami whales, 2,500 Penguins, 1,451 Origami Maple, 2,200 quilled dolls, 9,200 origami fish, 1,993 origami maple leaves and 2,200 quilled dolls. She also secured fifteen Assist World Records and 10 Unique World Records.

GITAM Resident Director DVVSR Varma, Director-Engineering Prof V K Mittal, Associate Director Prof N Seetaramaiah, School of Science Principal Prof G A Rama Rao, School of Pharmacy Principal Dr G S Kumar, School of Architecture Director Prof Sunil Kumar, HoDs, Faculty and students congratulated them on their achievement.