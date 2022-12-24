15 principles for campus student to become corporate citizen

Improve Intelligence Quotient (IQ): IQ is a measure for your mental agility or comprehension speed. It is one of the most important attributes for people who are in managerial position in a company. Those with high IQs are creative problem solvers who can think quickly and constructively in order to determine the best course of action. So, everyone should try to improve their IQ level. By doing things everyday differently, making exercise as habit, taking a balanced and healthy diet, Practicing yoga and meditation one can improve his/her IQ levels.



Emotional intelligence/Emotional Quotient: EI/EQ is the ability to understand and manage your own emotional responses and recognize and manage them in others. In corporate companies one should work cooperatively, interact and influence others successfully to achieve team goals. Campus students should practice Self-awareness, Self-regulation, Internal (or intrinsic) motivation, improving social skills etc. to enhance their EI.

Social intelligence: SQ is the capacity to know oneself and to know others. Social intelligence is learned and developed from experience with people and learning from success and failures from the social issues. Social intelligence is the ability to understand your own and others actions. By developing sensory skills, listening skills, respecting cultural differences, examining situations from another person's perspective etc., will improve once social quotient.

Empathy: Empathy is the ability to understand someone's feelings. As a responsible person in the organization/work place you should interact with many people. You should receive all in a pleasant manner. Giving people your full attention in meetings, being curious about their lives and interests, and offering constructive feedback, practicing active listening without deviation and reflective listening by paraphrasing, avoiding quick judgment, using appropriate non-verbal cues, validating the other people's perspective etc. are all empathic behaviors.

Time management and discipline: Time management and discipline are the most important things if we want to achieve anything. We have to complete our work at the right time. It is not good to postpone any work. As said by our elders, we must follow the principle of doing tomorrow's work today and today's work now. Procrastination not only delays the planned work but also increases the chances of the work being forgotten. Therefore, we should make it a habit to complete the planned work in the planned manner and at the planned time. Punctuality and regular training shows our commitment and attention to work. So, we get a better identity among others. It paves a golden path for our future.



Mental and physical health: Many students do not take care of their health. This method is not good. Especially when they are preparing for the exams, they are under stress. Don't forget that we can do anything perfectly and achieve anything, if we are healthy. Eating good nutritious food and exercising in the morning is good for health. Practicing yoga and pranayama (breathing exercise) will help you remember the material well. Similarly, good sleep not only gives health but also regenerates the energy needed to return to study and work. Therefore, students should sleep comfortably for at least 7 hours a day. One should stay away from the use of intoxicants which are harmful to health.

(Concluded)

(The author is the Associate Professor, Department of Business Management, Vaageswari College of Engineering, Karimnagar)