2 kids win Oxford's global read contest

Two school students from Nagpur have been named winners of the Oxford Big Read Global Competition 2021.

Kavya Raj Agarwal from Centre Point School in Nagpur's Wardhaman Nagar and Tanisha Gupta of the same school in Amravati Road Bypass were among the 149 students who took part from India. In the competition, primary and secondary school students are required to read Oxford University Press (OUP) supplementary readers and do different age-wise activities based on the levels they belong to. In the 2021 contest, participants at the global level were from India, Pakistan, South-east Asia, Hong Kong and mainland China, Vietnam and Turkey.

The prizes included OUP books, 100 pounds and Apple iPad. The contest aimed to encouraging young children to enrich their lives by embarking on a life-long journey as avid readers. This year too, the competition will be open to all students from classes 1-9 with June 15 being the last date to submit school entries.

The national winners will be announced on July 20 and the global winners on September 15. Sharing his thoughts on the contest, OUP India MD Sumanta Datta said, "Oxford Big Read competition is our sincere attempt to support parents and teachers in their efforts to raise young readers. We have always received an overwhelming response from schools across India and hope to increase our reach with every new edition of Oxford Big Read."