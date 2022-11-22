2000 students attend free seminar on IAS, career counselling session

Tribal Research Institute in collaboration with Chanakya IAS Academy has organised a free seminar on IAS/KAS and career counselling with the IAS/IPS officers of Jammu and Kashmir. Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, Secretary to Tribal Affairs Department & Chief Executive officer, Mission Youth, attended the event through video conference.



AK Mishra (Chairman, Chanakya IAS Academy & Motivational speaker), Anjeet Singh (IPS-2021), Abdul Khabir (KAS-Deputy Director, Tribal Affairs), Gaurav Gupta (KAS-OSD, Mission youth) delivered lectures and motivated aspirants and guided them how to prepare for IAS/KAS and other competitive exams.

It was a much needed motivational lecture. The architect of this event was Abdul Khabir, Deputy Director, Tribal affairs Department and Owais Ali Bhat, Director, Chanakya IAS Academy, Jammu.

The seminar was held at Zorawar Singh Auditorium, Jammu University. The motivation for thousands of Civil Services aspirants, Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, while addressing the candidates on Video Conference, shared his rich experiences and also shed light on important tips about how one should approach the exam and the important factors needed to prepare well for Indian Administrative Service and Kashmir Administrative Service.

The seminar began with his success story followed by a deeper insight into the Civil Services Exam and the duties that must be followed during the job.

The participants were encouraged to actively participate and bring forward their queries which were further answered by Shahid and AK Mishra and other speakers.

According to Mishra, the Chanakya IAS Academy has always endeavoured to provide quality guidance and education to Civil Services aspirants, state and create able administrators for the nation.

Shahid said that the aim of this seminar was to address all the queries and doubts of the participants regarding how to prepare for IAS/KAS, interview guidance, answer writing and also shed light on syllabus and effective preparation strategy for all the three stages of exam, or career counselling in general he added.

When asked, Shahid Iqbal Choudhary said that tribal affairs and mission youth department will keep inviting top civil servants, toppers of current batch from IAS/ IPS/ KAS, top motivational speakers of the nation for such free seminars to encourage more and more students to appear for elite services from Jammu and Kashmir.