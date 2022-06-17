3-day workshop on 'Physics of Fluids' from June 28

The Department of Mathematics, GITAM-Hyderabad is going to organise a three-day workshop on 'Physics of Fluids: Methods and Applications' (Part-III) at its campus from 28-30 June 2022. Prof K Maruthi Prasad and Dr Motahar Reza, Convenors of this workshop have informed in a press release on Thursday.

The main objective of the workshop is to introduce the participants to the basic modeling aspects of fluid dynamics, analytical and numerical works like the Homotopy Perturbation Method (HPM), FDM, FVM, and spectral methods to solve nonlinear differential equations that appear in fluid flow problems. Hands-on tutorials on Numerical techniques with Mathematica and/or Matlab are included in this workshop.

The major topics like Modeling aspects of fluid transport in various systems, Physics of interface conditions, Boundary Layer Theory and Similarity Solutions, Microphysics of Raindrops, Semi-Analytical Methods, Finite Difference and Finite Volume Methods, and Spectral Methods would be covered in this workshop.

The resource persons like, Prof G P Raja Sekhar, Department of Mathematics, IIT Kharagpur, Prof Kirti Chandra Sahu, Department of Chemical Engineering, IIT Hyderabad and other expert speakers will take part in this three-day workshop. This is intended for academicians, research scholars and master level students working in the area of Fluid Dynamics.

Last date for registration is June 25th, 2022.

For more details, contact Dr J Vijayasekhar (97 00 66 88 75) / Dr N Vamsi Krishna (80 744 02 980) or email to [email protected]