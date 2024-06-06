3 in 4 leaders already using GenAI applications

New Delhi: Threein four Indian B2B (business-to-business) marketing leaders are already using generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) applications in their marketing activities, as it helped accelerate content creation (43 per cent), create cost efficiencies (39 per cent), improve productivity (38 per cent), a new report showed on Wednesday.

According to the professional networking platform LinkedIn, there has been a 142 times increase in LinkedIn members globally adding AI literacy skills to their profiles, with marketers topping this list.

AI is the fastest-growing digital skill for CMOs (Chief Marketing Officer) globally, based on the skills CMOs have added to their LinkedIn profiles in the past year.

“A competitive B2B landscape and growing buyer influence has made it even more crucial for marketers to target bigger groups. That’s why building collective confidence is essential and will help with brand recognition and sustained engagement,” said Sachin Sharma, Director, LinkedIn Marketing Solutions, India.

The report surveyed over 2,000 B2B marketing leaders from across the globe.

In addition, the report found that while 76 per cent of B2B CMOs in India have struggled to reach buyers due to competing demands, the majority (94 per cent) agreed that relationship building is key to success.

About 93 per cent are bullish on their team’s ability to drive revenue in the year ahead, and 85 per cent expect budgets to increase.