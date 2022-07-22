3 Indians on Global Student Prize 2022 shortlist

Three Indian youths have been selected from around 7,000 applications across 150 countries for the 2022 Global Student Prize shortlist, an annual USD 100,000 award given to incredible students all over the world for making an impact across diverse areas.

Anagha Rajesh, a 20-year-old student at the Birla Institute of Technology and Science in Goa, Oshin Puri, a 22-year-old student at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Rishikesh, and Shreya Hegde, a 19-year-old high school graduate from Bangalore are among this year's top 50 in the running for the prize by Chegg.org - the non-profit arm of education technology company Chegg.

The prize, partnered by UK-headquartered Varkey Foundation, is open to all students who are at least 16 years old and enrolled in an academic institution or training and skills programme.

Part-time students as well as students enrolled in online courses are also eligible for the prize.

"Since its launch last year, the Global Student Prize has given incredible students all over the world a chance to share their stories, connect with each other, and reach influencers in education and beyond," said Dan Rosensweig, CEO of Chegg. "Now, more than ever, students like Anagha, Oshin, and Shreya deserve to have their stories told and have their voices heard. After all, we need to harness their dreams, their insights, and their creativity to tackle the daunting and urgent challenges facing our world," he said.