57th Annual sports day celebrated at NASR

Hyderabad: Nasr School celebrated its 57th Annual Sports Day on Saturday. Brigadier IPS Sethi, Head of Faculty, College of Defence Management, was presented with the guard of honour.

The students who won accolades for the school at the National level were the torch bearers. The Principal, Mir Mohiuddin Mohammed, presented the School Annual Report. The chief guest complimented the efforts of the students and the Principal in putting up a magnificent show. He highlighted the role played by the teachers and the family in shaping young minds. Nawab Mir Khutubuddin Khan, Secretary, Nasr Education Society sent a voice note, conveying his best wishes to the students.

The March Past by the Nasr Equestrian Team accompanied by the Nasr School Brass Band who played 'The Princess of Denmark's March', and the relay races.

The Sapphire House rejoiced as it was declared the Winner of the Overall Championship. The programme ended with the rendition of 'Abide with Me'.

Many other dignitaries and members of the Nasr Education Society were present at the occasion.