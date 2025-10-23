71 % of people are using tech to stay active: Survey

Nearly half of Indians are actively planning for healthy ageing, with 71 per cent using technology to maintain an active lifestyle, according to a recent report by the Boston Consulting Group (BCG). The study highlights India’s growing focus on longevity and wellness, positioning the country as a global frontrunner in adopting technology-driven health solutions.

The report, based on a survey of 9,350 respondents across 19 countries, found that while the world’s population is ageing, only 12 per cent of people globally are consciously shaping their lives around healthy ageing. In contrast, India leads the world, with nearly 50 per cent of its population taking deliberate steps toward long-term health and well-being.

According to the report, India ranks first in the adoption of longevity-related interventions, especially those involving natural remedies, wearable health trackers, and AI-supported tools. About one in four Indian respondents said they already engage with AI-powered health agents, while over two-thirds regularly use wearables, health apps, or other digital wellness tools.

“While the science of longevity is advancing rapidly, only a small proportion of people globally are preparing for longer, healthier lives,” said Parul Bajaj, Managing Director and Partner, India Lead – Marketing, Sales & Pricing Practice (MSP), at BCG. “In India, however, we see a digital-first mindset taking root. With nearly 70 per cent of consumers adopting tech-based health solutions, India is uniquely positioned to reimagine healthy ageing on a global scale,” Bajaj added.

The report observed that India also leads globally in the use of AI-powered health technologies, with 25 per cent of the surveyed population using them — higher than any other country. Furthermore, India is among the top three nations in the use of wearables and fitness trackers, with 32 per cent of respondents actively using such devices. Compared to the global average of 55 per cent, India’s 71 per cent adoption rate for technology-driven health interventions reflects a strong inclination towards digital wellness.

However, the survey also revealed some challenges. About 25 per cent of Indian respondents were found to misidentify certain unhealthy practices as healthy — a rate 5–7 per cent higher than the global average. Moreover, while privacy concerns appear to be less of a barrier for Indian users, affordability and accessibility remain key hurdles, particularly for lower-income groups.

The findings underscore India’s dual identity as both a testbed for digital health innovation and a society where traditional wellness practices coexist with modern technological tools. As the country continues to integrate digital solutions into daily health routines, experts suggest that India could play a leading role in shaping global models for healthy ageing — ensuring that longer lives are also healthier, more independent, and more

meaningful.