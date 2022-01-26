A day of inspiring talks 

Students from Oakridge International School, Bachupally organised TEDxOakridgeIntlSchoolBachupally, an independently organised TED event recently. This student -led event observed empowering talks on 'Perfect Imperfections'.

The guest speakers spoke about their journey through the process of being imperfectly perfect and how this acceptance has changed their life. They spoke about growth and self-acceptance as a part of the process. Faria Abdullah, artist and lead actress of Jathi Ratnalu said "Observation became a habit and sometimes overthinking fried my brains, but eventually I realised what started happening was that I made honesty with myself, my priority. The more I became clear about my intentions, the easier it became to maneuver life. I sat in the driver's seat and made an attempt to understand the route as much as I wanted to understand driving itself".

Student speakers from Oakridge Bachupally spoke about their life and about how being imperfect at some point of time gave them a better result than they expected. Each one of them had something very special and close to their heart to share about.

Keeping this year's theme in mind the event conducted several culturally based activities on perfect imperfections like music and dance by students, workshops like pottery, designed to exhibit the ideas of materialization of something beautiful, a pot from something quite imperfect. Even the visual identity of the event was based on the 'Kintsugi', a broken Japanese bowl mended with gold, with the spirit of Wabi-Sabi. Wabi encapsulates the beauty of asymmetrical objects while Sabi showcases the impermanence of life.