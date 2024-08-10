A gateway to success in professional domains, competitive examinations

English is spoken as lingua franca among the people of many countries across the world. It has proved its credential as the premier language of a host of professional domains i.e. science, navigation, medical and law. With over 2 billion speakers of English, its knowledge refines the personality and reassures success in various competitive examinations.



Choose the closest meaning of the words given in the capital letters

1. VERDANT

(A) lush with trees (B) diligent (C) realistic

2. DEFOLIATE

(A) to strip of leaves (B) to cross fast (C) to reserve

3. ENVISAGE

(A) to devote (B) to intend (C) to envision

4. VISAGE

(A) a person’ s face (B) resistance (C) ancient

5. DISSEMBLE

(A) to hide one’s feeling, (B) to investigate (C) to support

6. CAVEAT

(A) consideration (B) a precaution (C) reluctance

7. ADMONISH

(A) to warn (B) to elucidate (C) to enlighten

Answers: 1.A 2.A 3.C 4.A 5.A 6.B 7.A

Choose the word most nearly opposite to the words given in the capital letters

1. ATTENUATE

(A) to learn (B) to suggest (C) to strengthen, to enhance

2. CONSENT

(A) to eliminate (B) to submit (C) to dissent, to disagree

3. ENDORSE

(A) to console (B) to oppose (C) to divide

4. EDACIOUS

(A) content (B) sanguine (C) effusive

5. ELUCIDATE

(A) to obscure (B) to acquire (C) to accomplish

6. IMPEDE

(A) to shine (B) to expedite (C) to prepare

7. FOREGO

(A) to claim (B) to distort (C) to relinquish

1.C 2.C 3.B 4.A 5.A 6.B 7.A

Let us know these idioms

To build bridges – to help two opposing groups to cooperate and understand each other (Her mother is a very good lady. She always tries to build bridges between two hostile groups.)

To do something to score brownie points – to do something to achieve appreciation and advantages (The local leaders spoke to the last night riot victims to score brownie points.)

On cloud nine – to be very happy because something good has happened (When the debut movie of the newcomer became a hit, she was on cloud nine.)

Off base – it is used to describe the judgment or opinion which is wrong or mistaken (The government’s decision to bring about changes in the education system to cope up with the modern challenges of the information technology is completely off base.)

To bite the bullet – to accept a difficult and unpleasant situation (He loves English literature but when his parents forced him to study science in plus two, he had to bite the bullet.)

To drop your bundle – to give up and cease trying to succeed (He failed many times to succeed in the IAS examination, but he did not drop his bundle and kept trying for it very vigorously.)

To take the edge off something – to weaken the effect and intensity of a situation especially when it is very unpleasant (My friend has recently got a job in the aviation industry with good salary and this is bound to take the edge of his misery.)

Let us know these phrasal verbs

To turn around – to change an unsuccessful plan in such a way that it starts becoming successful (The project was not earning profit for years but the new manager turned things around and it started making profit. The new director labored hard and finally turned the company around.)

To bring in – to earn money (At present it is really very difficult to bring in sufficient funds for the commencement of the various development projects in the country. The software industry in India has started bringing in over $ 5 billion a year.)

To cut back on – to reduce the money to be spent on something (The central government has planned to cut back on the subsides in the agriculture sector.)

To get into – to start to be involved in a difficult situation (The family got into such a huge debt. She got herself into big financial crisis.)

To pay in – to put money into a bank account (She called in at the bank to pay in her salary cheque. He paid in $ 5 million yesterday.)

To pay off – to pay a debt or bill (The old lady sold her house and paid her debts off. She borrowed from the bank to pay off her existing loan.) To sell off – to sell something at reduced prices (The owner sold off the surplus merchandise. The company has planned to sell off the old stock at half price.)

(The author is Principal, PM Shri School Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Bihar)