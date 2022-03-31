Achievers' Day celebrated at GITAM

Career Guidance Cell of GITAM (deemed-to-be University), Hyderabad celebrated Achievers' Day to hand over the offers of appointment to the selected students and admittance for higher studies of Engineering, Management, Pharmacy and Science streams at its Campus on Thursday.

A total of 1,000 students (771 from Engineering and the rest from other schools) have been placed through the institute's career fulfillment process. Around 230 companies visited for recruitment. More than 300 GITAMites bagged multiple offers. A good number of students opted out for higher studies and got admission letters from their respective universities, like- University of Texas, Texas A and M University, University of Massachusetts, Northeastern University and University of Memphis, IIM -B etc.

So for, 90% of eligible students of B Tech, M Tech, BBA, B.Com, MBA, B Pharmacy, B.Sc. and M.Sc. are placed in IT Services, Product development, Core Industries and Pharmaceutical companies. Management students were selected with a highest CTC of Rs.12.56 lakhs per annum, Science students with Rs.7.5 Lakhs and Pharmacy students with Rs.3 lakhs per annum.

Two students were selected for Virtusa – International hiring with a salary of $45K per annum, Pega Systems selected two GITAMites with a salary of Rs.16 lakhs per annum, Federal Bank Rs.12.5 lakhs, Celigo Rs.11 lakhs, MTX Rs.10.4 lakhs, Amadeus Rs.9.3 lakhs, Intellipaat Rs.9 lakhs, DBS 8.5 lakhs, Accolite Digital Rs.8.4 lakhs, EA & Upgrad 8 lakhs each per annum. About 36 companies offered CTC of Rs.5 lakh packages and the average package is Rs.5 lakhs per annum.

Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof N Siva Prasad emphasised that people with clear purpose and goals succeed because they know the destination and they have clear direction. Earlier, Dr Nathi Venu Kumar, Director, Career Guidance Cell, delivered the welcome address and Prof M Akka Lakshmi proposed the vote of thanks.

DVVSR Varma, Resident Director, Prof N Seetaramaiah, Associate Director, School of Techno-logy, HoIs, HoDs of various departments, selected students and their parents also took part in this programme.