Ahmedabad: NSE Centre for Behavioural Science in Finance, Economics and Marketing inaugurated at IIMA

Ahmedabad: The NSE Centre for Behavioural Science in Finance, Economics and Marketing was inaugurated at Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad on Thursday. This Centre is going to be the first of its kind in a management institution in the region with sophisticated infrastructure and technology to conduct experiments in how different aspects of behavioural science impacts processes and outcomes in markets.

The objective of the Centre is to undertake knowledge creation in a range of topics related to business issues in financial markets and financial services that would be insightful to help decision making for policymakers, individual retail investors, fund managers, traders, analysts, wealth advisors, other managers and leaders. In the process it would build high-quality research, analytics, and insightful knowledge on a range of topics related to business issues in the Indian financial markets and financial services across different stakeholders. The agreement was signed between NSE, NSE IPFT and IIM A to set up centre for Behavioural Science in Finance, Economics and Marketing at IIMA.

Vikram Limaye, MD & CEO, NSE said, "Capital markets penetration continues to be low in India compared to advanced markets. Societal and behavioural aspects tend to play a pivotal role in shaping savings and investment habits of the population. Behavioural science tools have been advancing over the years and could unearth deep-rooted behavioural patterns and biases. Insights gleamed from such research could throw new light on our understanding and help shape policies that could spread the benefits of capital markets to a wider section of the population. It is in this context that we are working with a premier academic institution like IIMA to advance the frontiers of behavioural science research in India." Prof. Errol D'Souza, Director, IIMA said, "The Centre for Behavioural Science in Finance, Economics and Marketing is a promising initiative with NSE. The Centre shall focus on multi-disciplinary, thematic, and applied research in several key areas related to the behavioural applications of finance, economics and marketing. We believe, both the constituencies will benefit from this shared engagement."