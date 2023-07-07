Analysing the transition of students towards higher education

The transition from high school to higher education can come as a challenging experience for students. The first year is particularly significant as it sets the foundation for their academic and personal growth. During this period, students may experience a range of emotions such as fear, sadness, frustration, and homesickness, among others. These feelings may impact their ability to concentrate on their studies and also lead to a feeling of isolation.



However, once students overcome these challenges, they begin to feel more open to learning, regain their energy, and become more determined to their goals.

This progress is possible when students comprehend how to navigate the university environment and develop effective strategies for accomplishing their academic and personal objectives.

On the other hand, some students may initially feel excited and happy about their transition to higher education, but shortly experience a range of shocks related to environmental, cultural, and academic changes. This can contribute to stress, confusion, and isolation.

However, gradually, these students can learn to adapt to their new environment, cope with the academic demands, and garner support from the university.

Another challenge students confront when transitioning to higher education is the shift towards independent learning. Contrary to secondary school, students in higher education are expected to be responsible for their learning and be self-directed.

This can be a substantial change for students who are used to a more structured learning environment. To mitigate this challenge, students can leverage resources available to them like study groups, tutoring services, and educational advisors. These resources can assist students in nurturing the essential skills to succeed in higher education like time management and problem-solving.

It is also imperative for students to take care of their physical and mental health, including a nutritious diet, regular exercise, and seeking help whenever required.

Successful transitions to higher education are crucial for both students and educational institutions. If students do not transition successfully, they are more probable to drop out in the initial weeks of admission. To enable a smooth transition, educational institutions deliver support through induction activities that allow students to adjust academically and socially. Mentoring programmes also play a paramount role in helping students transition successfully. Robust mentoring programs furnish students with the opportunity to discuss academic and social issues with mentors who offer support and build a friendly environment. Some institutions also run buddy mentoring programs, which pair first-year students with senior students who come from the same region or culture.

Supporting students during the transition period can also result in long-term advantages for their overall well-being and success. When students feel supported and empowered, they are more likely to garner a sense of belonging and trust, which can lead to enhanced academic performance and engagement in campus life.

While there is no one-size-fits-all program for student transition, counselling can be a useful tool for supporting students who are struggling to acclimate to their new environment. The key is to identify the challenges, design positive strategies for engagement, empowerment, and sustainability, and provide ongoing support throughout the transition period and beyond. By doing so, institutions can help retain students and create a reputation that attracts even more students.

(The author is Professor – Finance, Jaipuria School of Business, Ghaziabad)