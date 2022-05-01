Applications invited from teachers for All India Abdul Kalam Award 2022
Highlights
APJ Abdul Kalam Welfare Society (APJAKWS) recently invited applications from the teachers working in Primary, Middle and Secondary school across the country, for All India Dr A PJ Abdul Kalam Best Mathematics Teacher Award 2022.
APJ Abdul Kalam Welfare Society (APJAKWS) recently invited applications from the teachers working in Primary, Middle and Secondary school across the country, for All India Dr A PJ Abdul Kalam Best Mathematics Teacher Award 2022.
APJAKWS Secretary Vijay Kumar said the award will be based on a written test which will be held on May 15. The test will be conducted on 100 multiple choice questions. Based on Mathematics, Top 10 teachers will be a awarded from each state. Applications are invited from all over India and open to all irrespective of age limit.
Foe registration visit www.apjedu2001
Next Story