Applications invited from teachers for All India Abdul Kalam Award 2022

x
Highlights

APJ Abdul Kalam Welfare Society (APJAKWS) recently invited applications from the teachers working in Primary, Middle and Secondary school across the country, for All India Dr A PJ Abdul Kalam Best Mathematics Teacher Award 2022.

APJAKWS Secretary Vijay Kumar said the award will be based on a written test which will be held on May 15. The test will be conducted on 100 multiple choice questions. Based on Mathematics, Top 10 teachers will be a awarded from each state. Applications are invited from all over India and open to all irrespective of age limit.

Foe registration visit www.apjedu2001

