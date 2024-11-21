Are internships the way to employment?

“Tell me and I forget, teach me and I may remember, involve me and I learn.” - Benjamin Franklin

Isn’t it fascinating how this quote perfectly captures the core values of internships in today’s job market? Out of the 40% of graduates with job opportunities, half fail to secure placements due to a lack of necessary skills. Internships act as a bridge between academic institutions and the practical world where change is constant. For many students, crossing this bridge can be really tough. They might perform exceptionally well in their academics, yet wonder if they’re truly prepared for all the hustle.

Here, internships help such students cross this gap by providing practical experiences through industrial exposure.

The Two-Way Test

The nature of internships is more of a mutual test for both students and companies to understand the two-way evaluation.

Students can test a job and get a better understanding of whether it aligns with their interests and skills. Simultaneously, companies can also assess if the student candidate has the necessary skills they particularly want. It’s an opportunity for both parties to evaluate the fit before making a long-term commitment. With the conversion rate being 50%.

Beyond the Big Names

While many students just aspire to intern at well-known corporations, they overlook the smaller organisations that offer major learning opportunities. The best part about small businesses and startups is that they always provide interns with more responsibility and try to fit them into multiple roles as a result skills are developed.

This versatility is critical in early career development, allowing interns to cultivate a diverse skill set.

Students through multiple internships, face more and more complex challenges. Initially, the internship might focus on basics such as teamwork or meeting deadlines. Later on, it will involve more intricate tasks. Creating a perfect blend of experiences.

But there is always a twist.

The AI Challenge

In a world that is increasingly influenced by artificial intelligence, concerns about job security are on the rise. However, internships play a major role in developing skills that machines cannot easily and exactly replicate. The factors include creativity, teamwork, and adaptability to new situations. Human competencies will be the distinguishing factors in the workforce of the future.

As the nation evolves, taking the overall internship experience to a whole new level is necessary. So, creating new internship models will add a lot of value among the youth.

Some innovative approaches include:

1.Job shadowing: Observing professionals closely to understand their roles. 2.Virtual internships: Utilising technology to intern remotely.

3. Project-based work: Focusing on specific tasks or goals and gaining experience.

4. Cross-industry experiences: Exploring roles in related fields simultaneously. Such approaches promote flexibility and accessibility of internships.

In a populous country like India, with its large youth demographic, ensuring widespread access to quality internships has become a crucial aspect.

This demands:

-Educational institutions, integrating more and more internships into their curriculum.

-Companies expanding internship opportunities by creating a vertical for freshers.

-Government implementing policies that encourage internship programs.

The PM Internship Scheme is one such initiative by the government of India specifically designed to help graduates understand and get real-world experience by working with various government departments and organisations.

Now talking about the Bigger Picture!

Internships extend beyond individual career advancement. They help in building a stronger workforce for the entire nation. When the youth of the country enter their careers with practical experience and the right guidance it will definitely benefit all the stakeholders involved. Companies gain skilled workers, and the economy strengthens as a result. Creating a win-win situation.

As society faces new challenges like AI integration and evolving job markets, layoffs. Internships become increasingly significant. They are not just an additional pointer on a resume, but a key tool for preparing the next generation of workers.

Internships will convert classroom learning into practical application. They aid students in analysing their strengths and interests while building confidence and lasting skills.

For students concerned about their future, internships will serve as a powerful start. They provide opportunities to learn, fail, and prepare for future challenges and growth. In a world of constant change, and in a nation that is emerging, internships equip young people with the right attitude to not only keep pace but to lead the way forward.

(The author is Founder and CEO at Student Tribe)