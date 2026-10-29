Are students learning to think, or just learning to score?

A student who consistently scores 95% in examinations demonstrates strong academic performance. However, academic achievement alone may not reveal how effectively that student can approach an unfamiliar problem, question an established assumption or make a decision when several possible answers exist. This distinction highlights an important question for India’s education system: how can academic knowledge be translated into independent thinking and practical problem-solving?

For decades, marks, rankings and competitive examinations have played a significant role in measuring student achievement. These indicators help assess subject knowledge, preparation and academic discipline. However, they may not fully capture other abilities, including creativity, adaptability, collaboration and critical thinking. The challenge is not memorisation itself, which can support learning, but ensuring that students also have opportunities to apply, evaluate and question what they learn.

The National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 emphasises experiential learning, multidisciplinary education and competency-based assessment. These priorities reflect the need to connect theoretical understanding with practical application. Achieving this requires more than changes to curricula; it also involves how lessons are taught, how students participate in discussions and how learning outcomes are assessed. Multidisciplinary learning offers one way to develop these capabilities. Consider a classroom discussion about financial inclusion. An engineering student might examine the role of technology, while a commerce student could consider financial sustainability. A student familiar with rural communities might focus on accessibility, trust and local needs. Bringing these perspectives together can help students identify assumptions, consider different constraints and develop a more comprehensive understanding of the issue.

Application-oriented teaching can also help students understand how concepts work beyond textbooks. Case studies, simulations, internships, live projects and industry-linked assignments allow learners to examine practical situations and consider the consequences of their decisions. Such approaches are particularly relevant to management education, where students may need to evaluate business challenges involving competing priorities, incomplete information and uncertain outcomes.

Case-based learning, for example, does not always lead to one definitive answer. Students may need to compare alternatives, interpret available evidence and explain why they favour a particular course of action. The learning process involves not only reaching a decision but also examining its assumptions, limitations and possible consequences. Classroom discussions can further encourage students to reconsider their positions when presented with new information or contrasting arguments.

Internships and practical projects can provide similar opportunities outside the classroom. Their educational value depends on the quality of the experience. Clearly defined responsibilities, appropriate mentorship, opportunities to participate in meaningful tasks and structured reflection can help students connect academic concepts with workplace expectations. Without these elements, an internship may offer limited learning beyond observation or routine assignments.

Artificial intelligence adds another dimension to this discussion. Generative AI tools can summarise information, draft content and assist with structured problems. Their growing use makes it important for students to learn how to assess the accuracy, relevance and limitations of AI-generated outputs. Rather than relying on these tools as substitutes for independent thought, learners need opportunities to verify information, recognise errors, protect sensitive data and make reasoned judgments about when AI assistance is appropriate.

India’s experience with digital payments, digital identity systems and software services illustrates how technology can be applied to practical needs. However, technological capability also depends on people who can identify problems, evaluate evidence and adapt solutions to different circumstances. Education has a role in helping students develop these abilities alongside technical and subject-specific knowledge.

Access to higher education has also expanded. According to the All India Survey on Higher Education (AISHE) 2021–22, the latest report I can confidently identify, enrolment reached approximately 4.33 crore students, while the gross enrolment ratio for the 18–23 age group stood at 28.4%. Any newer figures should be checked against the relevant official report before publication.

(The author is Information Management, MDI Gurgaon)