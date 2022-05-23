Benefits of opting for NIOS

2. Freedom to learn: NIOS goes by the motto – 'Reach out and reach all.' As we stated above that there is no restriction on when to take the exam; an individual can decide when to take the test based on their preparations. NIOS believes in offering its students the freedom of learning.



3. Examination attempts: While the public examinations are held twice in a year, students registered at NIOS can appear for nine examinations over a period of five years. Further, they are granted the option of appearing for the examination at any time during these five years and can avail the facility of credit accumulation too.

4. Application & significance: Most people assume that the courses pursued at NIOS will not pave the way for higher studies. However, it will come as a surprise that alumni of NIOS are placed in the prestigious institutions such as IITs, Delhi University, Punjab University, Allahabad University, Aligarh Muslim University and others.

5. Transfer of credits: Students can transfer up to two subjects passed from national/international/state boards/state open schools that have tied up with NIOS.

6. Quality education: There are many misconceptions about the quality of education in NIOS. The government has conferred on NIOS the authority to conduct exams with absolute transparency and award certificates equivalent to those provided by the state board or others.

7. Special facilities for the differently abled: NIOS holds power of the mind over physical impairments and hence offers conveniences like an additional hour to visually impaired or differently abled persons, relaxations for candidates suffering from sudden illness/accident, etc. The relaxations are available in theory examination only, and not in practical tests.

Many parents and students are unaware of the value and credence of NIOS. But it must be well-recognized and understood that because NIOS is recognized by the government of India; it makes the certification through this board valid throughout India for registering to any competitive exam that students take following their 12th. Students that pass out of NIOS can seek admission in all India as well as state Medical, Engineering and other such competitive exams including AIEEE, PMT (NEET), IIT-JEE.They can also enter other academic courses in all universities and technical institutes across the country and abroad.

It would be befitting to set the seal on the notion that NIOS certainly is advantageous to students who wish for an education different from the conventional way of learning. It may not conform to the traditional method of education; however, the Board ensures being at par with other significant Boards, creating skilled & proficient individuals equipped to face the world of business.

(The author is the Head Coordinator of National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) & Coordinator - Student Well Being Centre (SWBC), Jasudben ML School)

(Concluded)