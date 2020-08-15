Breezing through the college years

Simran Tapadia, 22, penned a book titled 'How To Survive College' which is releasing on August 30. It promises to be a perfect fun guide for students who are about to enter college and are confused about which way to go.



Speaking to Young Hans Simran says "The purpose of the book is to guide students through every aspect of college life-be it navigating the social maze, relationships, dealing with difficult roommates and irritating exes. This book is filled with practical tips, insightful anecdotes, and gorgeous illustrations to help students in colourful way. I also talk about how to figure out your first job. This book is to ease the anxiety of the new chapter of life." Excerpts from an interview with The Young Hans

What inspired you to write this book?

My life experiences were an inspiration for me to write this book, to help out to students who are confused and not sure which way to go ahead. This book showcases my life experiences and things. This book came into light as a pitch for my graduation project. But it got rejected as I was told 'I'm no one to give advice' Well I'm glad I got rejected because that's what kept me hooked to my goal of finishing this book. I believed in my idea and I knew this is something that would help students.

How did you research for it?

I listed down all the questions I had as a student before applying to college. I spoke to my brother, Pruthvi who is a mechanical engineering student, and got to know his experiences away from home. My research is based on interviews with my friends with whom I studied and all the challenges we faced and how we tackled them. What also helped me was when students reached out to me via social media to know more about my course in college at Whistling Woods. After talking to them and understanding their fear and questions helped me understand the common question we students have before applying anywhere.

Through my book, I have tried to answer all these questions. More importantly, the book isn't just about college, it has topics like relationships, substances, jobs, and dealing with exs in college if any. Because college is more than just studies, it is about building your character and finding yourself. These three to four years are the most crucial part of our lives and help shape who we are and what we wish to achieve.

How much time did you take to finish this book?

I started working on the book in December 2018. By July I had finished my book. Scholastic India is the publisher of my book.

Who is your favorite author?

I have grown up seeing my father Lalit Tapadia, read books and he always got us these fascinating books from his travels. So I have always read different books because of him. I have quite a few favorite authors JK Rowling's Harry Potter series, Meg Cabot, Sophie Kinsella, John Green, Colleen Hoover.

What is your writing process?

My writing process is based on what I'm working on. While working on my book, I had set deadlines for myself which motivated me to work smart. So whenever ideas or inspiration struck me, I would write down or sketch my ideas out.

Simran has also created a series called Nirvahana using Indian folk art such as Pattachitra, Kalamkari, Gond, Kerala Mural in the first two volumes, and Van Gogh art style in third. She has also created a colouring book called Kaala which is filled with Indian art styles and information about them for people to learn about it and enjoy it. 'I have also published a trial game at IGX with my partner during my college. I'm also known as The Memesaab which is a slice of life comic strips, it has gained a lot of online and offline fan base' she adds.

Apart from this she has published four more books.