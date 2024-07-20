Budgeting for Innovation: Education’s key role in india’s creative economy

India’s creative potential is a sleeping giant, a treasure trove waiting to be unearthed. While the global creative economy thrives, contributing a staggering 3% to global GDP according to UNCTAD, India’s own creative sector remains under-recognized and under-utilized. This translates to a missed opportunity of epic proportions. Imagine the possibilities: a vibrant hub for innovation, a flourishing job market for creative minds, and a significant boost to India’s economic growth – all fueled by the very talent that currently remains untapped within its own borders. By failing to nurture this potential, India is missing out on not just domestic economic benefits, but also the chance to establish itself as a major player on the global creative stage.

Learning from Global Success Stories

The UK and South Korea provide valuable insights. The UK’s creative industries contribute a staggering £115.9 billion to their economy, while South Korea’s content industry alone generates $100 billion. These achievements are fueled by comprehensive policy interventions, prominently featuring education.

Investing in Creative Minds: A Focus on Education

To unlock India’s creative potential, the upcoming budget must prioritize education and skills development in creative fields. Here’s how:

• Revamping School Curriculums: Integrating creativity and design thinking across all school levels will equip students with essential problem-solving and innovation skills. This includes introducing subjects like coding, animation, and design basics, fostering critical thinking and collaboration.

• Building Specialized Education Programs: Developing higher education programs in animation, gaming, fashion design, digital media, and other creative domains will cultivate a skilled workforce ready for employment in the creative industries. Collaborations with industry leaders will ensure these programs meet current market demands.

• Supporting Skill Development Initiatives: Investing in vocational training programs and workshops focused on specific creative skills such as animation software, graphic design tools, and filmmaking techniques will empower individuals to contribute effectively to the sector.

• Nurturing Creativity Through Teacher Training: Equipping teachers with training in fostering creativity and design thinking will enable them to guide students in exploring their creative potential.

Beyond Education: Additional Budget Considerations

While education is pivotal, support across other areas is also crucial:

• Financial Incentives: Providing tax breaks, project grants, and scholarships for students pursuing creative fields can incentivize participation and ease financial burdens.

• Infrastructure Investment: Establishing creative hubs, incubators, and technology parks tailored to digital creative industries will provide essential spaces and resources for innovation.

• Intellectual Property Protection: Strengthening copyright laws and enforcement will create a secure environment conducive to creative entrepreneurship.

• Export Promotion: Showcasing Indian creative products internationally, offering export incentives, and facilitating participation in global trade fairs will open new markets.

The Potential Payoff is Immense

By prioritizing education and implementing a comprehensive policy framework, India’s creative economy—currently valued at ₹8.39 trillion according to FICCI-EY—can experience substantial growth. This will result in increased GDP contribution, enhanced exports, and heightened soft power on the global stage. India has the potential to emerge as a leading global creative hub, attracting talent, investment, and driving innovation across the entire economy.

Let us seize this golden opportunity. Budget 2024 represents a chance to ignite India’s creative spark, nurture young talent, and unleash its true potential.

(The author is a thought leader and design evangelist. He is currently the Vice Chancellor of World University of Design)