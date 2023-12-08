Careers in Liberal Arts, Humanities & Social Sciences

The domain o f the Arts is frequently perceived as one that seemingly lacks diverse career prospects beyond the usual opportunities. Contrary to this belief, an extensive array of professional, yet new and trendy opportunities await those who embark on the study of Liberal Arts, Humanities, or Social Sciences.



The average starting salary that an individual is likely to draw after pursuing Liberal Arts, Humanities, or Social Science courses can range from anything between 4 – 12 LPA depending upon the domain and level of expertise that the individual holds.

Some exciting new careers that students can look into include:

Digital marketing and social media management

The understanding of language, culture, and effective communication gained after pursuing a humanities course can be beneficial in digital marketing. Skills can be leveraged to create compelling content, develop social media campaigns, analyze data, and manage online communities.

User Experience (UX) Design

UX designers focus on experiences for users of digital products and services. A humanities background can contribute to a deep understanding of likes and nuances of human behaviour, and communication skills, which are valuable for designing user-centred experiences.

Content strategy

Content strategists help organizations plan, create, and distribute content across various platforms. With a humanities background, individuals are enabled in critical thinking, research, and writing skills to develop effective content strategies that engage and resonate with target audiences.

Data analysis and market research

Humanities graduates also possess strong analytical and research skills. Individuals can acquire additional training in data analysis or market research techniques, to establish a niche in qualitative and quantitative research skills to analyse consumer behaviour, and market trends, and provide insights for decision-making that help brands create and grow.

Cultural heritage management

If an individual has a passion for preserving and promoting cultural heritage, they can explore careers in cultural heritage management. This field involves managing and curating exhibits, conducting research, developing educational programs, and working with museums, galleries, or historical sites.

Influencer and content creator

For individuals interested in content creation, obtaining a degree in Humanities can provide the kind of background that is helpful in understanding, and researching new trends and scope. With the prevalence of various social media platforms like Instagram, Facebook, Youtube etc, choosing the path of being an influencer or content creator can be a very demanding, yet fulfilling career prospect.

All these are career opportunities that one can opt for apart from the known paths like journalist, writer and editor, psychologist, filmmaker, researcher, PR or advertising specialist, or teacher. The world of choices for career perspectives after a BA or MA in Liberal Arts, Humanities or Social Sciences is endless and can be a very fulfilling career choice for an individual who is passionate about the domain.

(The author is Associate Professor and Head Department of Liberal Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences (DLHS), MAHE, Bengaluru)