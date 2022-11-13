Carnival with a noble cause held for students

A carnival, the school fete, was hosted as part of the Golden Jubilee festivities at The Hyderabad Public School, Ramanthapur on Sunday. This was essentially a fund-raising event, a noble cause for providing for the education of underprivileged students. There was joy and exuberance in the air. Students, Parents and their family thronged the school grounds in large numbers and were seen. Around 6,000 people attended the carnival.

With the objective of generating funds for charity, a noble cause, the fete provided students with an engaging learning experience, teaching them social responsibility, equipping the budding entrepreneurs to learn certain life skills and responsible teamwork. They also experienced real-world situations and learnt how to mix business with pleasure.

There were 30 stalls, selling toys, accessories, food, creative and eco-friendly items with games and entertainment. The various food Kiosk, catered to culinary items such as biryani, bakery goodies, samosas and pani puri provided a rich dimension to the carnival, making it distinct and enticing to the crowd.