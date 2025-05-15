Live
Celebrating International Day of Families
The International Day of Families, observed on May 15, is a timely reminder of the pivotal role families play in shaping individuals and societies.
This day emphasizes the value of familial bonds and how strong, supportive families contribute to healthier, more resilient communities.
This year’s theme centers around “Families and Climate Change”, urging global attention on how families can act as agents of change in creating a more sustainable future. From making environmentally conscious lifestyle choices to educating younger generations about conservation, families serve as the foundation for lasting change.
In a rapidly changing world marked by technological advancement, economic shifts, and social transformation, families are often the anchor offering emotional, mental, and physical support.
Whether in the form of traditional nuclear families, extended households, or chosen families among friends, the essence remains the same—connection, care, and mutual growth.