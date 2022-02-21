CMRU student wins National Open Moot Court competition

Riddhi Dasgupta, the students of CMRU School of Legal Studies, Bengaluru bagged the National Open Moot Court competition 2022 organised by AP Goyal Shimla University recently. She scored 96 in the preliminaries, 91 in semi-finals and 91 in finals, securing the highest among all participants in each of the rounds and was, therefore, she was placed 1st throughout the competition.



The theme of the competition was, 'Whether provisions of the Indian Penal Code 1860, are sufficient to deal with the mob lynching crisis?'. The moot proposition dealt with cutting-edge questions around the mob lynching crisis. Participants were required to prepare and present both sides of the issue. The competition consisted of 3 rounds with different sets of judges in each round. There were 51 teams in the preliminary round, 22 in the semi-finals, and only two teams qualified for the finals CMRU School of Legal Studies and OP Jindal Global Law School.

"It is a really proud moment for all of us to learn that our student Riddhi Dasgupta has bagged the maiden title of the National Moot Court Competition. We congratulate her for the win and wish her all success in life," said Prof (Dr) T R Subramanya, Dean of CMRU School of Legal Studies.

"I am delighted that we have won. First, however, I want to highlight our law college faculty's immense support and guidance. Professors were always present to resolve any doubt that I had in mind. We are looking forward to winning more such streaks in the future. Also, I would like to thank my parents and friends for their wishes." said Riddhi Dasgupta.