Conference on Cyber Security Trends organised

KL deemed to be University, Hyderabad organized a three-day international conference on "Cyber Security Trends." It was inaugurated by Guest of Honor Prof. Mohd Helmy Abd Wahab, Professor, Universiti Tun Hussein Onn Malaysia, Malaysia and Chief Guest of Function Abhinav Gupta, Director, OPTUM and other university officials.

The conference's primary objective was to shed light on aspects of incident response management, with an emphasis on safeguarding high-risk businesses in India, such as the financial sector and those working with critical infrastructure. The goal of the event was to strengthen collaborations between researchers, vendors, and academia in order to share this platform and plan for the future. The conference gave attendees the opportunity to interact with major industry speakers, as well as a session from a convicted hacker turned Whitehat. These conference presentations illustrated some real-life scenarios in which companies handled security incidents poorly, detailing the impact on their reputations.

Commenting on the same, Dr G Pardha Saradhi Varma, Vice Chancellor, KL Deemed to be University said, "Cybersecurity is the new mantra of the digital world. One of the major security issues that India and the rest of the world are currently dealing with is cyberattack. 90 percent of cyberattacks are the result of human error. Despite mistakes like downloading dangerous attachments, clicking on malicious links, entering personal information on a fake website, and using weak passwords, good cyber hygiene is a basic habit that can help us stay safe and secure online".

This conference covered various major areas related to cyber-attacks, some of the trending cyber security topics like Cloud Security, Surveillance, Intrusion Detection, Personal Identity, High-Risk industries, Ransomware, Mobile Security, IoT, Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning, Data Science, DDoS, Encryption, Open Source & License Management, APTs, ID Management, Data Protection, Threat Intelligence, Incident Response, Cyber Terrorism, Hacktivism and many more were deliberated in the conference.