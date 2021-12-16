Bangalore: In what is a remarkable achievement for a youngster, 11-year-old Tanvi, an IB1 student at Canadian International School (CIS), Bangalore, bagged the first place in a virtual dance competition organised by the Federation of British International Schools in Asia (FOBISIA) recently. Tanvi's win was impressive as she competed with other students at the Asia level. Tanvi trains at the Lewis Foundation of Classical Ballet in the city and has been practicing the dance form since she was 3-year-old.

She has danced and practiced Ballet in South Korea, New Zealand, and India. Studying ballet in India is not as common, but fortunately she was able to find a training school in Bangalore. She had the grit and determination to persevere through illness to practice the dance form. While Tanvi's passion is ballet, she also enjoys other forms of dance such as hip hop.

"I remember being inspired by a ballet dancer who came to my preschool when I was a three-year-old. I began instruction in South Korea and was able to participate in both ensemble and solo performances. Dance allows me to express myself fully and I find a lot of joy during performance. I am very thrilled at bagging the first place and it has been a lot of hard work and practice over these years and I want to achieve a lot more in the future." Said Tanvi

"Tanvi consistently works hard in both dance and music and has always been a standout performer and artiste at CIS. It is fantastic to see her receive this recognition in the much larger group of FOBISIA international schools. Well done Tanvi!" said Dr Ted Mockrish, Head of Canadian International School.