Dattatreya emphasises on skill-based education in universities

Hyderabad: Governor of Haryana Bandaru Dattatreya on Tuesday emphasised on the skill-based training in universities to produce skilled students.

"Universities should not become the factories that produce non-skilled unemployable graduates. We must produce students with right skills, entrepreneurial abilities and job-creators," he said.

Interacting with the faculty members of the English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU), here, he stressed upon the effective implementation of the National Education Policy-2020 to regain our country's status as the Vishwa Guru.

"The implementation of the NEP-2020 will enable the country to harness the human resources and to emerge as the knowledge-based economy as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he added.

The Governor also asked the EFL University Vice Chancellor Prof E Suresh Kumar to establish EFLU's regional campus at Gurgaon in Haryana.

Earlier, there was a request from the Chief Minister of Haryana to start a Campus at Haryana. In continuation of it, the Governor of Haryana requested the EFLU Vice Chancellor to establish the regional campus of the EFLU in Haryana.

Exhorting the teachers to be role models for their students, Dattatraya wanted them to set high standards in academics and personal life to help the students emulate them.

Responding to a query from the teachers, the Governor stressed upon the importance of learning English and other foreign languages, while protecting and promoting our local languages.

Dattatraya appreciated the EFLU Vice Chancellor for transforming the university into an institution of excellence at the global level in languages and literatures.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Suresh Kumar, Vice Chancellor, EFLU, and Member, UGC, New Delhi, listed out the initiatives launched under the University Social Responsibility and other academic and infrastructural initiatives in shaping the university as the world class institution of excellence.

The Vice Chancellor also positively responded to the proposal to establish the EFLU's regional campus at Gurgaon in Haryana.

Earlier, Dattatraya planted a sapling near the administrative building and launched the blood donation camp organised by the NSS unit of the EFLU at the Multipurpose Auditorium, where around 150 students and staff donated blood.

The Governor appreciated the NSS volunteers for the blood donation. Senior academic administrators, students, members of faculty, and non-teaching staff took part in large numbers. A special screening of short film on the EFLU and its progress has been screened as part of the programme.