Delhi University launches international tourism training program

New Delhi: The University of Delhi has inaugurated a 10-day International Training Program on Tourism Development for professionals from the Ministry of Tourism, Republic of Uzbekistan (Tashkent). The program, organized by the Department of Continuing Education and Extension, reflects the university’s growing focus on global collaboration, academic diplomacy, and skill-based capacity building under the leadership of Vice Chancellor Prof. Yogesh Singh.

Prof. Singh, whose vision emphasizes “knowledge partnerships for a shared global future,” has encouraged programs that strengthen Delhi University’s role in fostering cross-cultural learning and sustainable development. The initiative brings together policymakers, academics, and tourism practitioners from India and Uzbekistan to exchange insights on India’s evolving tourism landscape, sustainability models, and cultural heritage linkages.

Led by Prof. Kumar Ashutosh, Head of the Department, the training program also complements the university’s newly introduced Master’s in Tourism Management course, which focuses on providing global perspectives, industry-ready skills, and experiential learning opportunities to students aspiring to join the travel and tourism sector.

The inaugural ceremony opened with a welcome address and the Lighting of the Lamp, followed by a presentation on Delhi University’s international outreach and collaborative initiatives. The event was graced by eminent speakers, including M.P. Bezbaruah, IAS (Retd.), Former Secretary, Ministry of Tourism, Government of India, who delivered a keynote on “Policy Frameworks for Strengthening Tourism: Indian Experiences and Global Relevance.” He underscored how India’spolicy initiatives can serve as models for sustainable and inclusive tourism development worldwide.

Prof. Vijay Laxmi Singh spoke on “Indian History and Cultural Heritage: A Pillar for Tourism Development,” highlighting how India’s diverse traditions and monuments remain central to its tourism appeal. Prof. Kumar Ashutosh elaborated on “Tourism as a Catalyst for Sustainable Development,” emphasizing the industry’s potential in community empowerment, responsible travel, and environmental preservation.

The session concluded with a Faculty Interaction Forum, encouraging dialogue and partnership between Delhi University’s academic team and the visiting delegation from Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Tourism. The exchange focused on opportunities for collaborative research, joint academic programs, and student exchange initiatives aimed at strengthening Indo-Uzbek cultural and educational ties. The program is being convened by Dr. GeetaMishra and Dr. Rupesh Gupta, with coordination by Alok Kumar, Himanshu Singh, and Khushi Sharma.