Design entrance exams after Class XII

Days are gone when understudies inspired by configuration needed to rely upon unique classes and an experimentation technique for figuring out how to clean their planning abilities. Many Schools only offer alumni courses in a few plan subjects like visual expressions, realistic designing, style designing, material designing, game designing, and so forth.

The design has therefore emerged as a mainstream career option. The design and creative industry in India represent a vibrant, varied, and dynamic sector that is growing at a phenomenal speed. The most obvious reason to be happy you're a designer is that you get paid for being creative.

The qualification models for design courses

To sign up for a Design course in India, you should be aware of the placement tests and qualification standards for various projects. All the candidates appearing for +2 level examinations in the 10+2 pattern of examination of any recognized Central/State Board of Secondary Examination subject to certain age limits irrespective of any stream (Science, Humanities, and Commerce) are eligible. There are no strict percentage criteria.

Obviously, you'll need to clear a couple of tests to get into these universities. We've recorded five of the top tests for planning here for you!

National institute of design

The National Institute of Design (NID) offers graduate courses in Bachelor of Design. The four-year-long Bachelor of Design program is offered only at NID. It provides specializations in the Faculty of Industrial Design, Faculty of Communication Design, Faculty of Textile, Apparel, Lifestyle & Accessory Design, and Ceramic & Glass Design.

Test:

The selection test is separated into NID DAT Prelims and NID DAT Mains. The Prelims are a composed test – you want to clear these to continue on toward the Mains. This piece of the test includes plan hypothesis, innovative reasoning and composing, show strategies, creative mind and doodling, and so forth. The Mains contains thinking, problem-solving, and observation-based tests along with a studio test that may be followed by an interview round

Qualification:

The qualification for different courses is a base scholastic capability of 10+2 (cleared or showing up) in any stream subject to the age limit.

NIFT entrance exam

This test is held by the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT). As one of the most well-known tests for planning, it's directed once a year in 32 cities in the country.

Test:

Aspirants who want to pursue B. Des, need to appear for 2 stages - Stage -1 - Creative Ability Test (CAT) and General Ability Test (GAT); after which they show up for Stage -2 i.e Situation Test. Applications for 2023 start tentatively in the First week of November

Qualification:

Competitors need to have at least 10+2 (cleared or showing up) in any stream (Science, Commerce, and Arts) to show up for this test.

UCEED- Admissions to the Bachelor of Design (BDes) programs at IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Hyderabad, and IIITDM Jabalpur are done through the Undergraduate Common Entrance Examination for Design (UCEED). Students who have passed Class XII (or equivalent) in 2022, or appearing in 2023, in ANY STREAM (Science, Commerce, or Arts & Humanities) are eligible to appear for UCEED 2023.

The question paper will consist of two parts: Part-A is a computer-based test judging you on Visualization and Spatial Ability, Observation and design sensitivity, Environmental and social awareness, Analytical and logical reasoning, Language and creativity, Design thinking and problem solving and Part-B is a pen and pare based test which judges you on your ability to draw products, people or scenes in proportion with good line quality, composition, proportion, perspective, and shading.

United world institute of design Design aptitude test

United World Institute of Design is one of the pioneer institutes in designing in India. Every year it conducts tests for students to exhibit their creativity and pursue their careers in design by taking admission to UG and PG courses.

Test:

This plan placement tests your overall mindfulness, thinking, and perception. This is trailed by a studio test at the UID campuses and a portfolio round, where you are supposed to prove your material manipulation followed by presenting your portfolio and appearing for an interview.

The test happens annually in January and the applications start in October of every year.

Qualification:

Up-and-comers need to have at least 10+2 (cleared or showing up) in any stream to show up for this test.

Pearl Academy of Fashion-PAF entrance exam

It is India's Leading Institute in Design, Fashion, Business & Media. It offers over 40 uniquely designed courses across campuses. The academy has evolved into a globally renowned institution of higher learning with a focus on Internationalism; entrepreneurship and employability; catering to the needs of the design, fashion, business, and retail industries.

Test:

This placement test for planning after the twelfth expects you to clear the Overall Capability Test (General proficiency Test- GPT), Plan Inclination Test (Design Aptitude Test -DAT) followed by an Interview and Portfolio Review.

Qualification:

Candidates need to have at least 10+2 (cleared or showing up) with half in any stream to show up for this test. The test happens in 2-3 cycles starting from January and the applications start in October of every year.

(The author is the Academic Director of the Academy of Fashion & Art (AFA)

