Designing a personalised learning plan for students

Personalised learning has been gaining a lot of traction in recent years, with the education sector making significant strides to adopt the versatile mode of learning. Understanding the limitations of traditional education, focusing on the rote method of learning, personalised education comes with the flexibility to tailor learning as per the individual needs of the students.

Steering away from the ‘one-size-fits-all’ approach, personalised learning allows students to learn at their own pace. Considering that each student comes with his/her own skill set and learning capacities, customizing the study materials and teaching pedagogy can go a long way in enhancing their performance.

Gauging the comprehensive benefits of the practical mode of learning, National Education Policy was devised to expedite the adoption of customised learning. Identifying the strengths and weaknesses of the students, it allows them to proceed as per their own convenience. To further optimise the learning, it fosters a culture of immersive education by leveraging advanced technologies such as AI, AR & VR, etc. At the same time, it makes students future-ready to tackle real-world problems in a workspace by promoting industry-specific skill development.

Looking at the wide range of benefits customized education can offer, there is an incessant need to curate a foolproof personalised learning plan (PLP) to ensure maximum output. Hence, the article delves into exploring strategic ways to devise a holistic personalised learning plan.

1. Analysing student performance

Examining the past performance of students forms the very first step towards creating a PLP. It gives detailed insight into the strengths and weaknesses of the students while bringing to light their areas of interest at the same time. Along with this, it gives an overview of the progression rate of the students. Therefore, giving a fair understanding of a child’s potential, it helps teachers chalk out attainable study plans for each pupil.

2. Setting achievable goals

Setting goals wisely is crucial for driving the success of personalised learning plans. Failing to do so can defeat the entire purpose of customised learning. As a result, it is advisable to set realistic goals that are in alignment with the specific needs, interests, strengths, and weaknesses of the students. To achieve the purpose, employing SMART goals can come in handy for effectively defining the objective for the students. A well-rounded learning plan should not only focus on grades but also on critical thinking, communication, and emotional well-being. The student should have a say in their learning goal as this makes them feel more invested in their education.

3. Tailoring teaching pedagogy

Making amends to the teaching methods and course structure can drive the effectiveness of personalised learning. Customising the practice test papers, making alterations to study materials, revising the grading pattern, etc, can significantly help in enhancing the performance of the students. Furthermore, resorting to advanced technologies such as AI, AR & VR, smart TVs, video tutoring, etc., can significantly help in elevating the understanding of the students. Deriving examples from practical instances can also come to the rescue of students, helping them gain clarity and expertise on the topic.

4 Incorporate adaptive learning technologies

Technology plays a significant role in personalised education by adjusting content based on student progress. Tools like adaptive learning software can help assess student responses and adjust lesson difficulty accordingly. Several platforms with quizzes, simulations, and gamification keep students engaged while reinforcing concepts. Integrating technology ensures that students receive personalised instruction at their own pace.

5. Foster collaborative and inclusive learning environments

Encouraging peer interaction and inclusivity enhances learning experiences. This can be done by pairing students with different skill levels fostering teamwork and knowledge-sharing. To enhance the process a team of professionals can work together such special educators, counselors and speech therapists to design plan that addresses full range of needs. Also, the families can be engaged by communicating with them regularly about their child’s progress.

The entire process should be followed by regular evaluation of individual performance to keep track of their progression. This allows for timely revisions to the study plan in case a student is lagging behind. Consequently, to support students at every step of learning, teachers can take the support of summative and formative assessments for ensuring continuous guidance. To simplify, summative assessment calibrates the overall performance at the end of the course, formative assessment is inclined towards real-time feedback during the learning process itself. The former gives an overview of whether the goals have been achieved or not; the latter aims at upgrading the learning process of the students with constructive feedback.

To conclude, personalised learning plans can play a pivotal role in boosting not just the academic achievements of the students but also aid in necessary skill development as per industry standards. It can be considered the most effective way to help students excel in their studies and also enhance their future prospects at the same time. Likewise, the education system should be agile enough to make significant steps towards embracing and further refining the application of PLP for empowering the students.

(The author is Principal, Venkateshwar International School, Sector 10, Dwarka)