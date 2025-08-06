Digital age, distracted minds: How students can find inner stillness to study better

In today’s digitally driven world, every individual grapples with the challenge of staying digitally alert while resisting the temptations of the virtual realm. Young minds are more susceptible to the pervasive culture of social media, where likes and shares now define their self-worth.

What’s more concerning is that the growing number of students simply rely on social media platforms and use tools to learn, instead of researching and delving deeply into books. This has done more harm than we acknowledge.

Young minds are now more prone to digital validation. Their ability to critically analyse the problem is depleting, and most importantly, the behavioural changes are alarming. While the digital age offers growth opportunities, it also raises concerns about self-awareness and growing restlessness amongst the students.

Let us understand how to strike a balance between the digital and real worlds, and remain mindful without losing ourselves in the whirlwind of the digital revolution.

The root cause of distraction in students

The internet can now be accessed by all, which is proving to be overwhelming. This is particularly true for students who now have to use digital means, like smartphones, to study and search. Notifications beep incessantly, timelines update perpetually, and the urge to remain online persists constantly. For students, this translates to: For students, this means:

• Short attention span

• Constant comparison

• Need for validation

• Reduced productivity

Practical strategies for finding focus

The digital world is here to stay, but children can be equipped with the proper habits and tools to thrive in it. Here’s how parents, teachers, and mentors can help kids develop focus and self-control:

1. Digital detox: Setting boundaries

The first step is always tricky, but when practised regularly, it can help in forming habits. So, the digital detox begins with taking shorter breaks from digital media and engaging the brain with creative activities. This may not always be related to education, but can include creative activities such as sketching, learning music, or playing outside.

You can create a tech-free zone, or decide a time after which no one in the family uses the phone. Make it a time to connect, speak about your day, and ask the kids about their school experiences and interests.

Decide the timing for the social media activities like specific times in the day for checking notifications, instead of letting them interrupt their focus.

2. Mindfulness and meditation

The effectiveness of Yoga and meditation is proven and can be helpful for the students as well. Following the practices of mindful meditation, pranayama (controlled breathing), and mantra chanting helps focus and generate awareness about ourselves. This calms down the mind and enhances concentration.

3. Creating a calming study environment

Your environment has a significant impact on your ability to concentrate. A clean and organised space lets your mind focus on the task. The students should always study in a clean and organised space. This prevents distraction and helps them focus on their core task. Keep the books organised and stationery accessible so that you don’t have to move around.

4. Physical well-being

A healthy body supports a healthy mind. So, focus on incorporating physical activities like a short walk in nature, which helps boost the endorphin hormones, natural mood boosters.

Adequate sleep is a must for students. It helps improve cognitive skills, concentration, and aids in memory consolidation.

Proper nutrition and nourishment are a must. Healthier food choices, such as nuts and fruits, along with a protein-rich diet, help keep the mind alert.

Embracing the digital age—mindfully

The digital world isn’t going away, nor should it. Technology has the power to connect, inspire, and educate. The key is to use it mindfully, not mindlessly. Follow accounts that inspire and educate rather than distract or discourage.

Conclusion: The way ahead

We cannot completely cut ourselves off from the digital revolution. But mindfully choosing the right path and by striking a balance between the digital and real worlds, we can help lay the foundation for a stronger future.

Students need to focus on how to channelise these resources for their development and growth. By developing inner calmness—through mindfulness, mindful use of technology, and self-care—students can transcend the din and reach their full potential.

(The author is an Indian spiritual leader, preacher and the founder of Vishwa Jagriti Mission (VJM))