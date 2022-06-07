Dual Degree- The face of the new age

What a Dual Degree Programme is: A Dual Degree is where you study two different fields simultaneously and receive two separate degrees, one per, discipline, during the same duration of time. For example: if you study Psychology and Business Administration degrees in a dual degree programme, you would graduate with two degrees, that is, BA in Psychology and BBA.

If you are studying a Bachelor of Commerce /Bachelor of Computer Science you will be gaining in-depth theoretical and practical expertise in computer-systems and tools while grounding your understanding of business principles in Bachelor of Commerce. By completing the core courses of each degree at the same time, you can complete two bachelor degrees in less time than if you study them back-to-back.

In most cases, a double degree only takes one or two years longer than a single degree (it entirely depends on you). Two degrees always doesn't mean double the work load. The courses are housed in two different departments/ colleges/ schools at the university. Those wanting to pursue must apply separately and seek admission to both courses individually.

Dual Degree programmes are mostly available in many fields and each university in all its probability will have their own combination and offers.

In a move to improve the career prospects of Indian students the UGC has approved to allow students to pursue two-degree programs at the same time. One of the degrees has to be in the regular mode and the other either in open and distant learning or implying mode on line. A student can pursue two degrees in different streams as well as from different institutions /universities.

They may also opt for the same institution provided it offers multiple mode of learning. A student of Mathematics in Delhi University can choose to simultaneously pursue any other degree course, say English literature from IGNOU or any other institution. The idea is to provide as much flexibility as possible to the students and allow multi-disciplinary education across various domains.

It can be a combination of a degree or a diploma from either the same university or a different institute. The full-time programme can be taken up in physical mode provided class timings do not overlap. Abroad education does not mean losing the detail; it adds to your understanding and allows for cross-disciplinary learning where what you learn in one degree will bolster your other. You may be very clear about what you want to learn and what you want to achieve. For those passionate about an issue, a double degree offers an opportunity to gain a deeper understanding.

Dual Degree means more hard work without any doubt. All the time you have to be on your toes if you want to justify your decision of taking up such a programme. You will face different unexpected challenges which need your uninterrupted and unmatched concentration. You need constant support and self-motivation otherwise this will be a huge miss and you will put yourself under immense pressure to keep your head above water through-out the semester/ course.

Apart from this you require more credits in Dual Degree than in single degree, it means more hard work and effort. The requirement depends upon the university to which you are admitted. You may require spending more hours on the university campus. It means more time and more money.

You need to spend -on different books, hostel, housing etc. In big universities the departments are miles apart and a lot of energy is being consumed in commuting which ever type of transport you use. Moreover all universities may not offer Dual Degree programme. Those which offer may not admit you to both the programs simultaneously at the same time.

Some universities may admit you after one or two years of completion of the joined degree course and may admit you to the other degree program based on your merits/demerits/credits. Some universities may permit you for a Dual Degree before you even start your college.

There are always advantages and disadvantages in every choice you make. Many believe that Dual Degree course opens new horizons, will give advantage in job market and gives liberty to entrance skills. The broader advantages are that you can pursue two interests at the same time. You can complement a career interest with broader studies like business/law or contrasting like Economics and Physics. You get to choose.

It gives you options when you are not completely sure about your career path. The biggest strain is that you are going to have to learn how to split your brain. You will need to divide your thinking and learn to manage your time and priorities when switching between your two areas of study. God forbid, one day you might even have science and humanities exam mere, hours apart.

The disadvantages envisaged could be, that it is stressful and more work load. It requires full time commitment at least for a minimum of four years. Dual degrees sometimes may not guarantee higher salaries, and hoping that you will be the most sought-after graduate in the job market may not be really true. You should be studying because you are passionate. Don't ever be under the impression that you will be master of all knowledge. You may need to sacrifice your interests, hobbies and small pleasures of life. Don't be a victim of disappointment and self- pity. There are always give away's and take away's in life.

Each individual has to make his or her choice keeping in mind their intellectual ability, financial support and perseverance. Education is passport to future, for tomorrow belongs to those who prepare for it today.

(Concluded)