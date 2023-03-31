Eiffel Tower opens

March 31, 1889: The construction of the Eiffel Tower structure was completed, March 31, 1889. On that day, it was inaugurated. while workers were still working on the interior fittings and the elevators hadn't been installed yet! Gustave Eiffel raised a French flag at the top of the Tower in the presence of the Director of the World's Fair and some of his employees, and certain personalities from the Government and the City of Paris.

The celebration then continued at the foot of the Tower where Gustave Eiffel paid tribute to his teams and in particular to the 300 workers who built this structure later known as the Iron Lady. At its birth, the Tower was actually red!